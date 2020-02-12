advertisement





BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) – A fire at an ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana made the night sky orange and sent a large cloud of smoke into the air.

The fire broke out at the facility in Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Curt Monte News.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained where it started, Monte said. The glow of the fire could be seen from afar, news agencies reported.

advertisement

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

ExxonMobil is the largest manufacturing employer in Louisiana and its Baton Rouge refinery is the fifth largest in the country, according to WAFB-TV. The chemical plant produces gasoline, jet fuel and more, as well as paints and adhesives.

The company said in a tweet that it is responding to the situation and monitoring air quality at the fence line. The air outside the facility “had no particular smell,” the Advocate reported. There was no impact outside the site, said fire department spokesman Monte.

advertisement