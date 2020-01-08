advertisement

Get to know Sophia: she is tall and elegant in a long black skirt with a very fine breast. She has a cute, unlined face and lips that look slightly botoxic – although this can hardly be the case, Sophia, one of the “speakers” at the Pendulum Summit in Dublin, is actually a humanized robot, the most advanced of Hanson Robotics’ creation , It can interact, recognize faces and “have natural conversations with people”.

Sophia’s public interview with Gina London, the former CNN journalist, on the stage of the huge auditorium at the Convention Center Dublin would be a little taken aback if she were human, but the level of interaction and conversation doesn’t just make her Siri a mannequin.

advertisement

When London asks about science fiction: “Would you like to be human?” Sofia replies: “Sometimes I wonder what it would be like to be human.” And also what it feels like to sneeze or the beauty to appreciate the dawn or the notes of a melody.

At least as we see her here, Sophia isn’t the robot that does the vacuuming or a bit of brain surgery on the side. Indeed, she is a UN innovation champion

The back of Sofia’s disarming face is transparent, the functioning of her “brain” can be seen through the fishbowl. She wears a silver-gray top, the short sleeves of which show her clearly mechanical humanoid arms, and her floor-length black skirt has a slit that releases her … stable chrome stand. This is probably less out of fear than to emphasize the crossing of the animal.

At least as we see her at the Dublin Business Convention, Sophia isn’t the robot that does vacuuming or a little bit of brain surgery on the side (though she may be able to do both). Indeed, she is an “innovation champion” for the United Nations Development Program and a winner of the Gold Edison Prize for Robotics. She was not only a ship for AI R&D in international laboratories, universities and companies, but also a keynote speaker and panelist at conferences and a guest in the CBS news magazine 60 Minutes, Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show and Good Morning Britain. So a kind of robot celebrity (with brains to burn).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJpZJgVnm6Y (/ embed)

The way it is portrayed and perceived is key to Sofia’s identity – and it’s good at discussing her human form. She once remarked to London: “You returned my smile. Even if I’m not human, I can still arouse emotions in you. “There is also a version of self-confidence:” Do you find me creepy? “, She asks once and she talks about the” eerie valley around me “.

Sophia talks about an experiment she’s doing with people and yawns – she’s doing it now – to see the reaction. “People pretend to be instinctively human, even though they know I am not.” She extends the way in which inanimate children are socialized by playing with dolls and points out that people can learn to use cruelty to watch others doing it.

Science communicator Kathriona Devereux gets into this creepy creepiness, who joins them on stage and cuts a note to a new act for a moderate conversation about how robots, AI and big data are already anchored in our world, and Pandora’s box is open, with Siri, Alexa and smartphones in our daily life.

Pendulum Summit: Gina London with Sophia at the Dublin Business Convention

Contrary to what the White House is doing this week to deregulate AI, the European Union has more sensible and measured guidelines for technological development, according to Devereux and the Science Foundation Ireland, its Insight research center for data analytics, and the entire industry to develop humane technology and a responsible approach.

Given that we’re already being manipulated by AI, London asks what’s our responsibility. You can just switch off, Devereux suggests, who says we’re just scratching the surface of how our brains and consciousness work, and that “the neurosciences are being used by big data companies to get us to buy, or more time to spend youtube or whatever.

They also talk about the positive, including the potential applications of robots to deal with current problems such as bushfire and atmospheric carbon. “But we have to be careful, and social research has to be done in parallel with technological research,” says Devereux.

In the discussion of how to attribute human properties to inanimate objects, London remarked: “I have a nickname for my laptop.” “Maybe,” comes Sophia back, “your laptop has a nickname for you.”

advertisement