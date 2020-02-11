advertisement

The most popular stop motion sheep of all on Netflix land with a Spielberg-style adventure that retains the classic Aardman charm.

Fans of the 2015 “Shaun the Sheep Movie” might be worried that its sequel might betray the simple joys of the original (and the long-time TV series that inspired it). After all, the previous film was a mischievous sheep who traveled to the big city to find his missing farmer, and the new one with the subtitle “Farmageddon”. But anyone who prepares for the stop-motion equivalent of a Michael Bay film – everyone is convinced that Aardman Animations has given up the everyday delights of “Wallace and Gromit” to watch the hectic spectacle of most contemporary children’s cinemas pull the wool over your eyes.

Like pretty much everything in the relentlessly charming “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”, the title is played with a smile. This is still the kind of old-fashioned entertainment for all ages that Hollywood no longer allows. It is still a kind of film in which a farm animal wears a trench coat and dresses up as a tall person to be able to pay a pizza delivery boy. When the field of Aardman’s Spielberg adventure appears cosmically far-reaching at first glance, the beauty of “Farmageddon” is that even the greatest moments feel handmade. Sometimes you can actually see the fingerprints.

In this light, it may be a cheeky little joke that Farmageddon begins in computer-generated space before crashing into a tactile corner of planet Earth, just a few miles from the sleepy British town where Farmer John cares for his loved ones , All of your favorite characters are exactly as you remember them, from little Timmy (the sheep equivalent of Baby Yoda) and the twins to the eyeless farmer who speaks in “peanut” -like grumbles to his frustrated German shepherd Bitzer, who just wants to enjoy the tranquility of the English countryside.

Shaun leads the herd in a Frisbee game, and Bitzer pounds a “No Frisbee” sign into the grass. Shaun arranges the herd in a Busby Berkeley-style cattle tower, and Bitzer produces a sign that says “No Busby-Berkeley-style Cattle Tower” (no reading required). It’s been a real joy from the start – pure and funny in a way that could cause four generations to break out in the same smile, and wordlessly filled with more personality than the talking of toys and singing princesses has ever done. “Looney Tunes” just has something magical that looks real enough to touch. From the white tufts of hair on Shaun’s head to the blue clay skin of his new alien friend, every detail feels noticeably three-dimensional here, even on a flat screen.

Yes, Shaun makes an alien friend. Her name is Lu-La and she is a cute and curious blue cone thing (imagine someone put the head of a cartoon dog on the body of a smooth mermaid and then wrapped it in a flapper flesh dress … maybe?). She also has purple extensions and telekinetic powers that make her Shaun’s new favorite crime partner, and she’s happy to cause chaos with him as she searches for a way back to her home planet. Like any child a billion light years away from its parents, the anarchic spirit of Lu-La is gradually turning into sadness.

When Lu-La isn’t one of Aardman’s more indelible creations, she often feels like the cutest alien that Amblin never invented. It helps that she is lovable enough to push this little thing of a story forward, but it is more important that she is the perfect vehicle for a myriad of different references to the classic Spielberg. That weird nod to “ET” also includes a dozen winking eyes at “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”, a “Jaws” parody in a supermarket freezer, and a malicious government agent who acts like an “Indiana Jones” action figure to life awakening; Agent Red’s xenophobia may have been inspired by Theresa May, but her mood is pure Irina Spalko.

Children may not take up this stuff, but the homages are hardly decorative. On the contrary, they testify to a film that takes place with a practical sense of chaos – a family film that does not try to force its young audience to submission, but rather slows the action to the point that even a three-year-old could do it Appreciate strange mania at work.

The current layer of topicality will hover over their heads (how sad that even the kindness of strangers has political undertones), and the film’s incredible punishment is definitely aimed at the parents out there (a bull’s stunt takes 20 minutes) Construction). before the incredible punch line from heaven), but for the most part this is a movie that invites everyone to laugh at the same jokes.

It can also invite everyone to skip the same parts. A subplot to Farmer John’s plan to monetize the rampant E.T. Rumors spreading across the city lead to some classic moments of Aardman’s tragic comedy, but also inspire a handful of music-driven montages that break the spell of the film. If the chirping original pop songs are innocent enough, the lyrics distract from a film that doesn’t need readable words and make it difficult to reconcile these scenes with the momentum of Lu-La’s story (on the other hand, “Shaun the Sheep rap that plays over the credits and rhymes fleece with on fleek is obviously perfect, thanks.

But “Farmageddon” is never bad for a long time, because directors Will Becher and Will Phelan can always direct history to greener pastures. It’s hard to stay angry with a movie that can make you smile with a single shot of sheep dancing on a tractor or with the mouth sticking out of your face. Frankly, Aardman Animations’ production logo offers more personality and entertainment than any other current children’s film. There is a lot of crap these days, but Shaun the Sheep is here to help – for family-friendly entertainment, you can always watch Farmageddon being difficult to complain about.

Note: B +

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” will air on Netflix on Friday, February 14th.

