A levy on airlines or fossil fuel companies could be introduced to help pay a huge boost for planting wood, according to government climate advisers.

The climate change commission made the recommendation in a new report calling for major and urgent changes in land management to help the UK meet its legal target of reducing emissions to net zero by 2050.

The commission’s first in-depth land use report calls for a fifth of agricultural land to be removed from production and released for natural methods of storing carbon, such as more wood and trees.

He also argues that encouraging people to cut beef, lamb and dairy products they eat by a fifth will help reduce greenhouse gases and free up land to store carbon.

About 30,000 hectares, or 100 million trees per year, are to be planted between 2023 and the middle of the century, a significant increase from today’s planting levels of around 13,000 hectares per year. last year.

A system similar to the subsidies that have boosted renewable energy in recent years – with auctions for planting contracts and guaranteed long-term payments to land managers – could provide the required increases.

Low-carbon farming methods should also be encouraged, such as feeding supplements for cattle that reduce their methane emissions, as well as reducing food waste by a fifth.

The changes described in the report would cost around £ 1.4 billion a year in private and public funding until 2050, but would generate £ 4 billion in annual benefits, the committee said.

Some 12% of the UK’s total greenhouse gas emissions come from the way the land is used in the country in 2017, but with the right support for farmers and land managers, this could be reduced by nearly two-thirds by 2050, according to the report.

Scottish Farmers Union President Andrew McCornick said: “At the farm level, positive measures have been taken to improve crop and animal production, soil testing, nutrient management, energy crops and integrating woodlands into farming businesses to create shelterbelts or a new source of income will all have a more important role to play alongside the continued provision of healthy, local and healthy food.

“And the adoption of scientific advances, largely led by world-renowned research institutes in Scotland, will keep progress.”

