After a few years of demonstrable incremental upgrades, Apple’s iPhone 11 setup was a relief. In addition to significantly extending the battery life, Apple has made a number of serious improvements in camera quality across the board. Night mode in particular is an absolute game changer because it provides photography performance in low light that surpasses what you’ll find on Google’s Pixel devices and even the Huawei P30 Pro.

If you want the best that Apple has to offer in the field of photography, then of course you want to consider the company’s iPhone 11 Pro models, both of which have triple lens cameras. And while it is certainly easy to take stunning and sharp photos right out of the box, there are some tweaks that you can implement here and there to take your photos to the next level.

Jefferson Graham wrote for the US today and talked to a handful of professional photographers and asked them for a few simple but effective tips that can greatly improve iPhone photos. Whether you are a seasoned photography guru or a beginner who wants to learn the tricks of the trade, there are a few facts that are worth seeing.

With regard to taking portrait photos, for example, Matt Van Swol notes:

Create distance. The more physical distance between your subject and the background, the more separation your iPhone can create for you. Portrait mode creates depth by simulating the depth of field that you would get on a professional camera.

A little something not in the article but worth mentioning is taking selfies. By default, your iPhone takes a 7-megapixel selfie in portrait mode when you open the camera and press the shutter-release button. However, if you want to take full advantage of the 12-megapixel camera on the front of the iPhone, tap the Expand button (symbolized by the two-arrow icon) and you can take a slightly higher quality photo. By the way, if you take a selfie in landscape mode, the standard photo is 12 megapixels.

A final tip worth mentioning – if only because I am surprised how many friends do not know – is that you can take high-quality photos while recording videos by simply pressing the white button on the right of the display while a video recording is in progress.

Image source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock

