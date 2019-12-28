advertisement

A federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to bring some 98,000 voters back to Georgia in the United States electoral rolls after they were removed earlier this month after being classified as “inactive”.

Plaintiff Fair Fight Action’s ruling, a nonprofit voting right, did not prove that Georgia’s secretary of state’s decision to cancel voter registration violated the constitution, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones said in the ruling.

The judge, from the Northern District of Georgia, added that the secretary of state should make “diligent and reasonable” efforts to inform residents of the census, especially those that have until Monday to re-register to vote in the January special election. for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger welcomed the decision, saying the state was ensuring that every eligible voter could vote.

“Today Judge Jones upheld Georgia’s decision to keep voter lists clean,” Raffensperger said after the ruling.

“Despite the activists’ efforts and lawsuits that only lose taxpayer dollars, Georgia is continuing to ensure every eligible voter can vote and the voter lists remain accurate.”

Action Fight Action, founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the 2018 race for governor to nominate Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, said he was looking at other legal options.

“The court today refused to issue a pending court order, but expressed serious concern that there should be an immediate and accurate interpretation by the state court of HB 316,” “Lauren Groh-Wargo, chief executive at Combat Action Right, he said.

“We share this concern and are exploring other legal options,” she added.

State practices have previously drawn criticism from national voting rights advocates. These include sweeping voter lists and strict rules requiring signatures on mail ballots. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

