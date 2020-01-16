advertisement

A family in Derbyshire raised an incredible £ 236,600 for The Sick Children’s Trust to thank the charity for giving him a place to stay when his son suddenly became seriously ill in 2009.

Over the past decade, Marcus and Laura Leverton of Walton have organized black tie events to raise much-needed funds for The Sick Children’s Trust. The charity, which offers families with a critically ill child in hospital a warm and comfortable place to stay and a friendly ear to listen, supported the couple in 2009 when their son, Harry, was transported from emergency at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The couple were able to stay for free at the Home from Home charity home at the Sheffield Children’s Hospital. This meant that they could be next to their son in a matter of minutes, rather than facing a dying 40-minute drive. To thank the charity, Marcus organized “The Leverton Ball” in 2010 to raise two thousand pounds. Ten years later, the event became biennial, which raised enough money to provide 7,887 families with a hospitalized child with a place to stay. Marcus said:

“The Sick Children’s Trust was a bright light in a very dark time. Our room at Treetop House was a quiet little sanctuary to gather our thoughts, cry, sleep, take a shower and gain a little more strength than my little boy required from his parents before going back to his bedside. How can you give value to an institution as fundamentally necessary as The Sick Children’s Trust?

“Our story is one with a positive end even if at the time we were preparing for a very different result. Harry fought the three viral infections and unbound intestinal perforation to fully recover and is now a 12-year-old football fanatic. I made a promise when Harry was in surgery that if he came back to me, I would do something to help The Sick Children’s Trust, something to give my recognition to the charity and help others.

“I didn’t know if there would be an appetite for my event, but ten years later it became a semi-annual event. Harry and Samuel, his younger brother, are now instrumental in the success of these events and they want to get involved because they understand the importance of the charity and its need for funding so that it can continue to to exist. We are so proud that as a family we have been able to support The Sick Children’s Trust over the years with the help and generosity of our family, friends and the local community, raising £ 236,599.62.

“We are really looking forward to continuing our fundraising efforts and we are very grateful to the entire team at The Sick Children’s Trust for their hard work and dedication to helping families in need.”

