(Part I) The next time Duke and Louisville met, the game was televised nationwide, but almost nobody saw it in person. And full disclosure that the game was my favorite Duke-Louisville game from February 18, 1979 until last season.

Let’s prepare the stage. Many people remember that the 1979 season ended only as it ended, and it was certainly far from the 1978 magic carpet ride that Duke led to the title game. But until Bob Bender’s appendectomy at the ACC Tournament Duke actually had a better season in 1979 than in 1978, tying North Carolina for the regular season title and spending the entire season in the top 8.

The duke’s lineup was impressive. Junior Mike Gminski was the center. He was ACC Player of the Year in 1979. The second bookends, Gene Banks and Kenny Dennard, started as a striker, Junior Bob Bender was the point guard and Star Senior Guard Jim Spanarkel was the team’s glue. Jim Suddath, John Harrell and Vince Taylor were key reserves.

Duke entered the game in fifth. But Louisville was ninth and had the core of the team that won the 1980 NCAA title, Star Guard Darrell Griffith, Wiley Brown, Eaves and Smith. The lanky McCray center scooter would miss most of the 1980 season due to injury, while Bobby Turner, the top scorer in 1979, dropped out.

But in 1979 they were alive and well. The cardinals were invited.

About this not a lot. Duke and Louisville met in Charlotte on a Sunday afternoon. It snowed. A lot of. Nine inches is a lot for Charlotte, enough to turn many cardholders into TV viewers.

Duke spent the whole game in a 2-3 zone, which is not unusual for Bill Foster’s teams. But Louisville also played a zone that was supposed to suffocate Gminski and force Duke to take outside shots.

Duke hit her.

Bender wasn’t a big goalscorer, but he knew when to be left alone. He hit a few yards and Duke took the lead 4-2. Foster said after the game that he feared Duke would fall behind early and leave his zone.

No problem. Herzog made 10 of his first 13 shots from the field and jumped to a 20-6 lead.

It wasn’t all jump shots. Both teams thought they could run on the other side. The soaring cardinals have just been called Doctors of Dunk. But on this snowy afternoon, Duke dominated the transition.

In fact, there were only three dunks in the game, all from Duke, Gminski, Banks, and Dennard.

It was 47-28 in half, a lead duke extended to 24 points in the beginning of the second half. Louisville never had a 14-year loss in the second half of the year and the bottom line was 88-72.

Banks all led with 23 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals. He struck 10-of-14 off the field. Gminski had 22 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Spanarkel 16 points, Bender 10.

Senior striker Larry Williams led Louisville with 16 points. Griffith shot 5 against 18 and scored only 12 points. Derek Smith scored 9 points.

Foster called it Dukes “best game of the season in 40 minutes”.

Denny Crum was impressed.

“We’re not very tall and we don’t have the size and strength that Duke could offer, so we used a zone hoping not to get the ball into Mike Gminski’s hands. But the guys outside shot out their eyes They’re the best team we’ve played all year round. “

“We have kept our composure, our balance,” said Banks. “We didn’t overtake the ball, we didn’t cross it.” We know when to shoot, when to pass. “

Duke could not build on the victory to any significant degree. Duke lost his next game at Clemson 70-49, ended the regular season with a win over North Carolina in the “Airball” game and fell ill after the season.

But as much as every game this season ran and jumped and fired as we all expected and lived up to the enormous promise of this talented team this snowy afternoon while the Doctors of Dunk were shut down.

