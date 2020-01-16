advertisement

Duke hosts a series of games with ACC and NCAA effects in Louisville on Saturday night. A great game. And not for the first time for these two heavyweights.

Durham and Louisville are a little more than half a mile apart as the crow flies, a little farther when the crow is driving and following the highways. Both programs had their first appearance at an NCAA tournament in the 1950s, 1951 in Louisville and 1955 in Duke.

So it’s a bit surprising that the teams have only met 16 times, 12 times since Mike Krzyzewski took over at Duke, seven times since Louisville joined ACC.

advertisement

Duke leads the series with 10 to 6. But some of these Duke losses were so scorching that the rivalry appears to be less one-sided.

Mike Krzyzewski brought his second Duke team to Louisville on the second day of 1982, and it wasn’t nice. The Doctors of Dunk took 14th place, while Krzyzewski’s understaffed Blue Devils were on their way to a school record of 17 losses.

The finale was between 99 and 61, still the third worst loss in Duke history, the second worst loss in modern history, on the assumption that we cannot account for Trinity’s 90:15 loss to Washington & Lee in 1913 ,

Jerry Eaves led Louisville by 17 points, while Derek Smith – Nolan’s father – added 14.

The only positive sign for Duke was the performance of newcomer Dan Meagher, who fought internally for 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Krzyzewski had started to replenish the talent base when they had a rematch in Cameron the following season. This was the year when Johnny Dawkins, Mark Alarie, David Henderson and Jay Bilas were newcomers.

But the talent gap hadn’t closed that much. Louisville won 91-76. Henderson led Duke with 19 points, Dawkins with 14. Visitors came with 71.4 percent (40 out of 56), a record for visiting teams in Cameron.

Dawkins et al. The next time they met in an NCAA title game, they were seniors. The best-placed Blue Devils went 37-2 in the game, but won the semi-final against Kansas, while the seventh-placed Cardinals landed on a kakewalk against the LSU. Duke led most of the game, but ended up facing fumes when a Pervis Ellison who drove a Jeff Hall airball scored a 72-69 win in Louisville.

The programs met in the post-2013 season in the Elite Eight. Duke had defeated Louisville earlier in the season in the Bahamas, but fell back 85-63 in a game most remembered for Louisville’s Kevin Ware’s cruel leg injury.

Louisville won the NCAA title in 2013 and has since been cleared by the NCAA.

But it wasn’t all of Duke’s losses. We all remember Duke’s comeback of 23 points last season. But there were several other great Duke victories before Krzyzewski took over.

The first meeting between the two programs took place on the last day of 1958 on the North Carolina state campus at the Reynolds Coliseum.

That was of course the Dixie Classic and not just any Dixie Classic. This was the year when Oscar Robertson and the secondary Cincinnati fell and left with losses to both North Carolina and North Carolina State.

Duke and Louisville met in the fifth game with a win and a loss. In the first round, Duke was plastered by Jumpin ‘Johnny Green and Michigan State 82-57, but in the loser class by Yale.

Duke led 57: 54 success most of the game. Howard Hurt led the Blue Devils with 24 points.

This win was probably not very successful at the time, but in retrospect it looked pretty good. Harold Bradley’s last Duke team started five Sophomores – back when it was a bad thing – and ended his season with 13-12. Louisville, on the other hand, advanced to its first Final Four, defeating archrival Kentucky – and defending the national champions.

Bradley had gone to Texas and the Dixie Classic had a scandal when Duke and Louisville started looking for a home.

Vic Bubas replaced Bradley and he needed some high-profile non-conference games to fill the void left by the demise of the Dixie Classic. Louisville visited the Duke Indoor Stadium on December 8, 1961, and hard-found out what many college basketball teams found during that decade. Bubas built up a national power. Dukes star striker Art Heyman (33 points, 18 rebounds) and Jeff Mullins (26 points, 12 rebounds) resulted in an 86-56 strike.

It was a different story when Duke returned the favor the following season and visited Louisville in a game that would have been a classic if it had been broadcast on national television.

A crowd of 14,000 people blocked the Freedom Hall. In 1962.

Heyman and Mullins returned, and Bubas’ fourth Duke team was 5-0 and on the way to the program’s first final four. But Louisville was 3-0 and didn’t take anything.

Duke took the lead in five minutes and never lost it. It was 38-32 in half.

But Louisville’s lead of 6: 4 Ron Hawley, 6: 8, 250 pound Judd Rothman and 6: 7 John Reuther kept the Cardinals in the game.

Herzog led 74-67 with 3:32 left when Louisville made his final push. Duke had some empty possessions and the lead was cut to a point at 74-73.

Duke decided to hold the ball and took two minutes before Heyman was fouled. Heyman wasn’t always a great foul shooter. This season he made 69 percent. But he knocked her down and Duke led by 48 seconds.

Rothman scored inside and pulled a foul. But his potential foul shot went wrong and he and Mullins started the rebound.

The 6-4 Mullins controlled the jump and Jay Buckley was fouled, with 8 seconds left. In the days before the 3-point shot, Buckley could have unwound him from the line.

He didn’t hit. But Duke’s defense chased Louisville down the yard and they were unable to fire a shot.

The end result was 76-75 Duke.

Heyman and Mullins again ensured victory. In fact, they scored Duke’s last 21 points. Heyman ended with 35 points, Mullins 21st. Reuther and Hawley led Louisville with 21 and 20 points respectively.

advertisement