A drunk man threatened his neighbor with a baseball bat after being asked to turn down his music.

Normanton’s Simon Pearce came down to the apartment with his baseball bat and damaged the man’s front door.

Pearce, 48, pleaded guilty to criminal damages and threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior before the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates ’Court.

Lynn Bickley, prosecutor, said that Pearce was playing loud music around 1 a.m. on January 9, 2020.

She said that there had been an argument when asked to turn the music down on the doorstep, but the complainant then returned home.

Then Pearce “took a baseball bat, went down to his apartment and knocked on the neighbor’s door.”

Ms. Bickley said, “The accused was in his apartment and listened to music aloud.

“The accused used a bat to knock on the door, which damaged the door.

“There was another argument and the accused threatened to use the baseball bat.”

The court learned that the victim “feared being attacked”.

Police were called and the two men were arrested, but the complainant was later “excluded from any wrongdoing,” said Bickley.

The court learned that the owner had declared that the door had “three major scratches” which “went through the paintwork to the wood”.

Bickley said: “The accused admitted that he had the bat and confirmed that he was playing music.

“He said that he was asked to refuse and that the neighbor hit the railings and the walls.

“He accepts that he was under the influence of alcohol. He said that the neighbor was a tall guy and that he was “p **** d off”. “

The court learned that Pearce had already been convicted but had been out of trouble since 2016.

Pearce, who was not represented in court, told the magistrate: “He attacked me with a shovel.”

He said he did not wish to make any further comments.

The magistrate and president of the bench, Mr. Samra gave Pearce a 12-month community order with 10 days of required rehabilitation activities.

He also received an electric curfew for four weeks from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

He was ordered to pay £ 200 for the door, £ 85 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 95.

