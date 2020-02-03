advertisement

A drunk man from Dundee “completely despicable” who reimbursed the police for having proposed a return to his hotel in Angus by delivering a torrent of abuse and urinating in their van narrowly avoided going to prison.

Inebriated Lee Godfrey was drinking with a colleague in training one day in Montrose when the police were called after refusing to leave a colleague’s house.

They offered to take the 37-year-old back to the city’s Links hotel, but Godfrey refused to go to bed and instead shot a nasty tirade at the officers of the Good Samaritan, whom he described as “good at work” “.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard that Godfrey’s behavior was so bad that the police had no choice but to arrest him.

Tax MP Jill Drummond said the incident started around 11 p.m.

“He was cursing at them in the hotel parking area when they arrived and the police asked him to enter and go to his room, but repeatedly told them to run away,” said the tax.

“He was then told that he was under arrest, but he hung on to the back of the police van to keep him from being locked up.

“During the trip, he urinated in the van, without trying to inform them that he needed a toilet.

Defense lawyer Nick Markowski said, “This is all about alcohol. He accepts that the police were trying to do him a favor to take him back to his hotel and he has no idea what he was thinking.

“He has no memory of being transported from Montrose to Dundee and it seems that nature has taken its course.

“When he was warned and charged, he recovered and apologized, and he would now like to apologize publicly,” added Markowski.

“His girlfriend gave him the choice to drink or not and he hasn’t been drinking since September.”

Godfrey, of Greyhills Lane, Dundee admitted to threatening behavior on May 20 of last year in Montrose, on the road from Dundee to the police headquarters, struggling with the police and urinating in a police van.

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Godfrey, “The police have a pretty tough job without having to deal with this kind of behavior, which was completely despicable.

“You have a record of public unrest and a fine at any level would not deter.

“I am delighted to learn that you have changed your life and I take it for real.

“Based on your record, I am confident that the threshold has been reached, but I am ready to impose an alternative.”

He ordered Godfrey to do 120 hours of unpaid work within six months.

