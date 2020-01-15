advertisement

A Cowdenbeath man shattered a window in his neighbor’s door following the sound of an apartment.

Richard Moffat was drunk when he broke a glass panel in a door with a hammer.

He then became violent towards another neighbor, who was passing by at the time of the row, telling him to “have a stroke and die”.

As a result, Moffat, 54, of Thistle Street, appeared on the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. He admitted to screaming, swearing and damaging a door on September 26 at Thistle Street.

Tax MP Katherine Fraser said a couple were returning home at 4:20 p.m. when they saw their neighbor Moffat in the garden.

He was standing arguing with another neighbor who was at his window.

Moffat said to the man who was coming home with his wife, “You should have a stroke and die.”

“It shocked them both,” added the MP.

“The accused already had a heated argument with the other neighbor.”

The police were contacted and arrived to find Moffat “heavily under the influence of alcohol, shouting and cursing”.

We saw that a glass panel had been broken and Moffat said to the police, “I broke the window, I just had enough.”

He told police that the other neighbor’s anti-social behavior had caused him.

Defense lawyer Alexander Flett said his client reacted to the neighbor’s behavior in an apartment that told him to “shut up and go home”.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told unemployed Moffat that his remarks were “very offensive.”

He fined her £ 140.

