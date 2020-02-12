A man admitted to breaking into a Kirriemuir nursing home and frightening two people.

Christopher McIntosh is reportedly in drug-induced psychosis at the time of the alarming incident at Storyville House on November 10, last year.

Prosen Road, Kirriemuir, 37, appeared yesterday before Sheriff Derek Reekie at the Forfar Sheriff Court, where he admitted three counts of offenses on that date, including threatening behavior in Storyville, forcing his way home. erratically and putting two people in a state of fear and alarm.

He also admitted two separate charges of causing deliberate damage to Volkswagen, Nissan and Mazda cars at Glamis Road, Kirriemuir, on the same date.

McIntosh was also initially charged with possession of a hammer and scissors, as well as breaking and entering the care home with intent to steal. The pleas of not guilty on these charges were accepted by the Crown.

Defense counsel Nick Markowski said that McIntosh had been the subject of an order for offenses and the expert diagnosis at Murray Royal Hospital was that he suffered from psychosis of drug origin.

The sentence was postponed until February 20, the date on which the accused is to call others in Forfar.

Sheriff Reekie said, “I will not hear the facts at this time, we will enter into all the circumstances of this matter when the reports are available.”

A petition from the Crown for the confiscation of a jackhammer and scissors has been granted.