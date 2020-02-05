advertisement

The victim of a car burglary posted an online message thanking the person who did it.

Drumsticks and a choir bag were among the items stolen from the car, which was parked at Treetops Hospice Care at Derby Road, Risley.

In response, the resident posted an anonymous message on the Spotted Breaston Facebook page.

But instead of berating the person responsible, they sent a message of understanding and thanks.

They also wished them “peace” and thanked them for not targeting a more vulnerable person.

The full message reads: “To the person who broke into my car this morning.

“May you have the satisfaction of using the money you earn by selling my daughter’s chopsticks to make you feel better.”

“Maybe you want to feed your children, or a habit you can’t afford. May your actions bring you peace.

“For taking my choir bag with all my music. Let him teach you that music brings a lot of joy and satisfaction. I hope you find it.

“May you use my practically empty backpack wisely. May he carry the burden you have.

“I will continue. I will pay for repairs so that my insurance does not go up. I will replace lost items over time, but I cannot replace the sentimental items that mattered so much to me. I’m going to start a new chapter with new things.

“But above all I want to say THANK YOU.

“Thank you for targeting my car at the Treetops Hospice parking lot. Like I said, I’m going to be okay and I’m in good enough health to go to work to get replacements.

“Thank you for not targeting someone more vulnerable than me.” Thank you for doing this on a Sunday when the hospice is closed to regular customers.

“All I’m asking is that you don’t do it to someone who isn’t good enough to bounce back. May you find peace in your heart.”

