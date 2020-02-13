A dog near Burton is one of nine new cases of fatal Alabama Rot dog disease and the numbers are increasing.

The last dog infected with the disease, which causes sores, ulcers and vomiting, has been reported in Newchurch, near Needwood.

It is the second dog affected by the Alabama Rot near Burton, with a first case reported at Hoar Cross last month.

Another case has also been reported in Lichfield, confirmed by the Anderson Moores veterinary referral center.

This brings the total number of cases so far this year to 12 across the UK.

David Walker, a British condition expert from Anderson Moores, said: “We are sad to report more cases this year as we are now in the time of year when cases are most common.

“Other confirmed cases mean it is very worrying for dog owners; however, this disease is still very rare, so we recommend that dog owners remain calm but alert and seek advice from their local veterinarian if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions. ” .

“While there is currently no known way to prevent a dog from contracting the disease, all affected dog owners should visit www.vets4pets.com/stop-alabama-rot/ for advice and a map of confirmed cases. ”

Alabama rotting damages the lining of the blood vessels in the skin and kidneys and can cause kidney damage and ulcers.

The condition got its name because it was first discovered to affect greyhounds in Alabama, United States, in the 1980s.

Dog owners should look for a number of symptoms.

They include skin lesions, ulcers, sores and bite marks.

Infected dogs can become lethargic or suffer from a loss of appetite.

Jaundice and discoloration can be seen in the dog’s eyes, gums or nostrils, while vomiting and gagging are another symptom.

The first sign is usually a sore skin not caused by an injury, which is normally found under the elbow or on the stomach or snout.

Dr. Huw Stacey, veterinarian and director of clinical services at Vets4Pets, has supported research on the condition for several years and advises dog owners to contact their veterinarian if they have any concerns.

He said: “While it is understandable that dog owners are concerned about the Alabama Rot, it is still a very rare disease and we encourage owners to continue exercising their pet.

“If a dog is affected, the best chance of recovery lies in early and intensive veterinary care in a specialized establishment.

“Treatment is favorable, but only successful in about 20% of cases, which is why we encourage all dog owners to use the interactive online guide to help them understand the clinical signs and confirmed locations of the disease , and consult a veterinarian if they have concerns. “

The number of cases in the UK has increased over the past eight years.

There were six in 2012; five hostels 2013; 32 in 2014; 21 in 2015; 19 in 2016; 40 in 2017; 52 in 2018; 29 in 2019; and 12 to date in 2020.

