TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. “Disgusting and disgraceful” are the words that people in a community of Carbon County used to describe the state of an American flag.

The flag is just outside the Towamensing Township Fire Company building, but the president of the fire department says there is nothing he can do to replace the flag. So instead, he asks residents to put pressure on the company responsible for maintenance.

Our nation’s stars and stripes in shreds: that’s what people have been seeing for months as they drive through the Towamensing Township Fire Company near Palmerton.

Instead of flying high above the village of Trachsville, the weather-worn flag has wrapped itself around its pole.

“I find it disgusting. I think it needs to be removed or replaced, not displayed that way,” said Frank Palmieri.

The voluntary fire brigade company agrees with that, just like the municipal officials, but they say their hands are tied.

The flag hangs on an AT&T cell tower that is managed by a company called Crown Castle. The tower is surrounded by a closed gate. Only Crown Castle employees have access to this.

Township supervisors say that this flag problem has happened more than once. They contacted Crown Castle and the company says it has a work order for the flag, but could not say when it will be replaced.

Residents say the flag has been in this state for months

“Many people died for that flag and it is terrible to be in that state.”

At nearby Lehighton American Legion, veterans were saddened to see something they fought hard to protect torn and torn.

Neil Dorshimer and James Zanders both served in Vietnam, Dorshimer with the Air Force, Zanders with the Navy.

“It is very disrespectful for our nation, our country, our veterans, our citizens. Too many men fought and died for that flag and to see it in that state, it should be replaced immediately,” Zanders said.

“It should have been replaced when it was first torn instead of letting it get into this condition. It’s pathetic,” Dorshimer added.

The fire brigade company is asking residents to call Crown Castle to express their concerns, hoping the company will replace the flag sooner.

Newswatch 16 reached to Crown Castle for a comment. We haven’t heard it yet.

