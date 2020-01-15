advertisement

Washington enjoyed the contract with Nicklas Backstrom as the center had only earned AAV $ 6.7 million in the past ten seasons. It was known that a big payday was coming.

As a result, the Capitals signed the $ 9.2 million agreement to extend the AAV for five years. Let’s take a closer look at it

What does Nicklas Backstrom mean for the Washington Capitals?

Backstrom’s ice age is immeasurable as it plays 19 minutes a night and in all situations. There is no question of how much he contributes aggressively and defensively. Washington knows that he has a playmaker who may be responsible for ending if asked to do so.

The pivot currently has 35 points in 39 games this season – four of them in their last five games alone. The 32-year-old center of Washington has not aged a bit. If anything, Nicklas Backstrom ages like a good wine.

The contract is now signed and sealed. The first question must be: Does Backstrom play the entire deal in Washington? When the renewal begins, Backstrom will be weeks after your 33rd birthday.

Backstrom continues to show an amazing amount of consistency. Nicklas Backstrom has scored over 70 points each season between the ages of 26 and 31. That includes more than 50 assists every single year.

Next is numerology.

The numerology of Nicklas Backstrom

Fortunately, Backstrom plays in a way that is polarizing for some and even more for others. Now his relative values ​​are in the range of the team average (Washington has one of the highest statistics in the league). This figure is approximately -0.8% relative to Washington.

Ownership metrics were previously okay for Backstrom. The forward remained last year at + 1.45% compared to the previous year (2.8% career).

After all, Backstrom no longer has to take on as many managerial roles as during his tenure in Washington. In the meantime, his shot percentage was 12.8% (with the same strength) as never before.

As a result, many point out that his expected goals for this were more than 10% above the team average. His points per 60 were also quite respectable at 1.57.

There is always more.

Nicklas Backstrom: Washington Capital for Life.

Analysis by @ bmcnally14: https://t.co/roP3d5004I pic.twitter.com/0gtwkarmKW

– NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) January 15, 2020

Difficult minutes can always be split between Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Lars Eller is also one of the best mid-six centers in the league. This should dispel any concerns about offensive and defensive skills that may arise in the next 5+ seasons. The center continues to produce at an elite rate and most do not expect this rate to drop drastically as quickly as possible.

This move keeps Backstrom in Washington until he turns almost 38. Until then, the Swedish attacker expects to retire.

The details of the Nicklas Backstrom deal

Backstrom’s signing shows a five-year contract extension for AAV $ 9.2 million, which is about what he speculated the most.

Breakdown of contract with Nicklas Backstrom:

Year 1, signing bonus of $ 6 million and salary of $ 6 million

Year 2, $ 5 million SB and $ 5 million salary

Year 3, $ 3M SB and $ 3M salary

Year $ 4.5 million SB and $ 5 million salary

Year 5, $ 6 million SB and $ 2 million salary

So a total of $ 25 million in bonus funds

Again, the AAV is $ 9.2 million

– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 14, 2020

The interesting part of the salary breakdown shown above is the first two years at $ 22 million. The kickers in this deal are only slightly preloaded. Considering the amount Washington has benefited from the previous deal, this contract makes some sense.

Here is a PuckPedia snapshot from Nicklas Backstrom. Also note that the last year of renewal is primarily based on the bonus.

In addition, all of them are unlimited free agent years, and some of the over 35 years are bought that would have been a problem later.

Backstrom has a full no-movement clause (NMC) in the first three years of the contract. In the fourth and fifth year there is a limited NTC, at which Backstrom submits a 15-man list with no-trade rules.

A few final words about Nicklas Backstrom

Backstrom expects production to remain at elite levels for the next few seasons before the offensive numbers wane. Then you can see some defensive deficiencies. However, the management of baking power cannot be disputed.

After all, his surrounding talent should minimize steep regression unless they are moved beforehand. Backstrom wanted to remain a capital for life and this wish was fulfilled. As long as the offensive results outnumber some of the inevitable setbacks of aging, everything is fine.

