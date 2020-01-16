advertisement

“Death has no mercy in this country.”

-Rev. Gary Davis

So they are a fairly robust Whistleratic. You go skiing, cycling, surfing, running, doing any number of things that make you feel alive and alive. You live life the way you want to live it and you agree, thank you.

But what about death?

Stupid question, man.

Not really. After all, it is inevitable. When I once answered a colleague who asked me about the mortality rate in Toronto: “One per person.” Nobody comes out of here alive.

So, if you have a choice, why shouldn’t you want to make your last experience as graceful and stylish as the rest of your life? Given this choice, I would prefer several people I know to do après after a spirited non-stop run on a breathtaking day with their ski boots on.

But it often doesn’t work that way. What I want to avoid when I have a choice is to waste what I can think of and to scream silently for someone to put the black capsule in my mouth. My own agency agreement tells my lawyer to pull the plug if the medics think the most likely outcome is to only go green. Blue? I stick to it.

Because of this aversion to persistent death – something I’ve personally seen several times – I was lively when the Supreme Court of Canada made a unanimous decision in 2015 to remove the criminal code provisions that made it a criminal offense for doctors Death a helping hand. The Court recognized a person’s right to end-of-life support if they suffer from “… a serious and incurable disease that causes permanent suffering that is intolerable to the person …”

The Court gave the Parliament a year to pass laws that legalize Medical Aid to Death (MAID). None of the bookmakers were disappointed, and Parliament poked. What eventually came out of the sausage maker was a watered-down version of what the Court had in mind. Seven words violated the court’s intentions: competent adults whose deaths are reasonably foreseeable.

Unpleasant stories about people who wanted to end their “permanent suffering” but in one way or another could not show their competence or prove that their death was reasonably foreseeable have brought us to where we are today. Well, that and a legal challenge in Quebec.

Where we are today, we are in the middle of government consultations to change current legislation. In September, the Quebec Supreme Court issued the current law restricting access to MAID to terminally ill people whose natural death was not reasonably foreseeable, meaning to those who may be indefinitely in their terminal illness for years.

The Federal Ministers of Justice and Health – not the same ones responsible for the lukewarm legislation – want to know what you think about access to MAID, especially in three scenarios: if you are a mature minor, not yet 18 years old; if you have made a MAID request in advance but have reached a state in which you cannot express your consent before the time of administration; and if your only underlying illness is a mental disorder as opposed to an incurable illness.

You have already thought through these issues. If you have a lot of time and patience to read several hundred pages of results from a comprehensive panel of experts, you can find a link here: cca-reports.ca/reports/medical-assistance-in die.

If this is a problem that is very dear to your heart, you can share your opinion by completing a survey, unless you feel like you are spending your remaining days in a vegetative or near-vegetative state. Here is another link: justice.survey-sondage.ca/f/s.aspx?s=6E6210A5-E100-4201-A55D-CFB52ADA1C0C.

I’m still struggling to figure out why the decision to end your life by managing a medical procedure is so bureaucratic, but it is. Ironically, it is perfectly legal to end your life. I prefer not to use the word suicide because it involves too much social and religious baggage. Better euphemism is needed. Indeed, the fact that it is not illegal to end your life was the first step towards MAID. This was previously illegal, although it was absurd to accuse a crime victim of causing his own death.

In fact, people have been accused of trying to end their lives. And it was always illegal for anyone else to help someone end their life.

It doesn’t make sense in the world I live in. If life has become unbearable, why shouldn’t I be able to end it in a relatively painless – and not least, tidy – way? Why should I be forced to make a mess and inflict excessive trauma on someone who stumbles over the remains of me? Why is death still so stigmatized and scary when it waits for each one of us?

I appreciate the legal guarantees that protect physicians for those who have expressed a desire for MAID but do not hesitate to speed up their departure and who prefer to wait until they are unable to say this, “now is the time.”

No sensible doctor wants to take the risk or face the potential liability and litigation of a troubled family member who simply cannot accept Uncle Charlie’s death. But that is the concern and fear inherent in the last step that for many people it is only one step too big. While it is an invitation to “end my life when I am no longer able to tell you to end my life”, it certainly follows the individual’s express wish not to be in an incompetent state linger. This is not an insurmountable obstacle.

The fact that death isn’t imminent shouldn’t be an obstacle either. Demanding that this summit be reached is a heartless way of telling someone that they haven’t suffered enough.

Wanting to die is not a sign of a mental illness. It is a personal decision. Getting help to end life in a humane way is human. We demand it for our beloved pets because it is inhumane to make them suffer. Strange that we cannot do this for our loved ones or for ourselves.

