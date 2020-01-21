advertisement

Photo by Jorge Sanz / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

It won’t be a vintage year for the postseason, but the competitive nature of the ACC is still outstanding.

Jason Evans, who did a great job with the DBR podcast, summarizes this look at the previous ACC race. Here is an excerpt:

advertisement

“So where do we think there are different teams in the ACC to do the dance?

“Obviously Duke, FSU and Louisville are anything but castles. But can the league find more bids? I think a fourth team will be created, almost because you have to. It is simply super unlikely that no one else will find the way to 11 or 12 conference victories. I think any ACC team that does 12-8 or better will make the NCAA tournament, but will 11-9 make it in terms of a bid? Obviously, it depends on other factors like non-conference games and how to get to 11-9, but I’m a little skeptical because the league is so bad. So who has a chance of 12 conference victories? “

For the rest press the link.

DBR Auctions | Blue Healer Auctions get in touch

advertisement