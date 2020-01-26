advertisement

It’s a little early for tournament talks, but when did it ever stop us? Here’s a quick look at some potential seeding and pod situations. Here is an excerpt: “Let’s talk about geographic preference.

“I looked at what Joe Lunardi threw up on the wall this week and found that interest in the Greensboro website is really low. He has Duke (2 seeds in the east) and West Virginia (3 seeds in the west) as the two pod hosts. But if the climbers had a choice, they would prefer Cleveland, which is about 150 miles closer. I was wondering which websites would be the most popular on the first weekend.

“Only the top 16 of the total seeds on selection Sunday would receive a pod, but in order to get a better picture, I chose the top 20 in today’s bracket matrix. Here are the closest locations per team (from home stadium to construction site, according to Google Maps). “

advertisement

For more head over to the boards.

The Daily Feather is awarded to outstanding posts on our board. It is named after the late DBR employee and legendary ACC journalist Al Featherston, who has regularly read and contributed to the boards for many years and who is very much missed by the DBR community.

advertisement