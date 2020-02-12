advertisement

Here is a daily feather for scottdude8 Duke has previously used this interesting line-up. Here is an excerpt:

“I’m not sure if this got the attention it deserves, but here it is: Duke used eleven unique starting positions this season. Eight of them, including the last night, were used for only one game. The most common, a lineup from Jones / Goldwire / Stanley / Hurt / Carey, was used in eight games (two of which were losses). “

To read the whole post, go to the boards and look there. And there is more where that comes from!

The Daily Feather is awarded to outstanding posts on our board. It is named after the late DBR employee and legendary ACC journalist Al Featherston, who has read and contributed to the boards regularly for many years and who is very much missed by the DBR community.

