A cyclist was injured after getting out of his bike and being passed by a rider.

The man was driving on a country road near Botcheston when he was injured.

He had to be hospitalized after injuring his hand.

The incident occurred between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 27, and involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

Leicestershire police are today calling for witnesses or dashboard camera images to assist them in their investigations.

A spokesperson said: “Injured cyclist in Botcheston – did you see what happened?

“We are calling witnesses after a cyclist was injured in an incident in Botcheston.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw what happened.

“Likewise, if you have footage from dashboard cameras capturing what happened, we would like you to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call the police at 101.

