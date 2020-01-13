advertisement

Sam Cucciara, a reporter for Current Affair magazine, was in the middle of a neighborhood conflict, and was soaking wet with the politeness of a happy man with a garden hose on the trigger.

The Channel 9 journalist reported a story in Blackburn, east Melbourne, where tenants of social housing were on one side of the street and a disabled person on the other.

Margaret Stokes, 59, told ACA that she was afraid of her neighbors and too afraid to leave the house.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they killed us,” Margaret told the program.

“I can’t do anything. I’m just trapped.”

When Cucciara and the camera team approached Margaret’s neighbor Rob Rakhika and his daughter Sage, several teenagers hit him with a garden hose that sprayed him directly on the face and allowed his clothes to soak.

“What are you doing with the hose,” asks Cucciara.

“Excuse me. What are you doing? Do you think you own the street? … So you are bullies towards your neighbors and are killing us now?”

Margaret and her daughter Rachel shared with ACA about the dispute, which they say has been going on for over a year.

The neighbors shout at her in a clip. In another, a young woman leans over the fence and spits at Margaret and Rachel.

A Current Affair reports that the couple has since been offered a new home. It was a day for Cucciara that he probably won’t forget.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Well, I can’t say this has ever happened before.”

A Current Affair broadcasts on weekdays at 7 p.m.

