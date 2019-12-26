advertisement

Our sun is the reason we are all here today. One day the boom will go, but we will all (hopefully) be gone for a long time, somehow, by the time that happens. In the meantime, however, astronomers can perceive the changes that happen to distant stars, some of which may provide clues as to how our own star will behave as it approaches the end of its life.

One star in particular, Betelgeuse, is somewhere between the 520 and 650 light years of the earth. That is a stone’s throw from the great whole of things, and because of its proximity, scientists have been able to keep a close eye on it over the years. Recently, Betelgeuse behaved somewhat strangely, so some casual observers wondered if we were going to explode. The short answer is no, but the longer answer is a bit more complicated.

Betelgeuse is the large bright red star that forms the shoulder of the constellation Orion. It is absolutely huge, and that is because it is at the stage of its life where it has become a red super giant. These stars often extend their original size and it is a sign that the star is approaching the end of its life.

advertisement

As the Bad Astronomer himself, Phil Plait, explains on SYFY Wire, recent observations of the star show that it dims much more than is normal. The star has been seen brighter in the past and then dimmed, but has recently become so weak that it attracts the attention of both amateur and professional astronomers.

Knowing that the star is in one of the final stages of his life, and seeing that the star’s behavior is unusual, is enough “evidence” for some to conclude that the star is about to explode in a dazzling supernova. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it), this is not fun to happen.

Based on what scientists think they know about Betelgeuse, the star still has a lifetime left. The star has used up all its available hydrogen, has advanced up to many times its original size and is now turning through its available helium. When that runs out, things will become a lot more interesting, but it is believed that the star has enough helium to keep burning tens of thousands or even a hundred thousand years before it takes off.

The good news is that even if the star was about to explode, it is still far enough away that it would have no measurable impact on the Earth. We would certainly see it, and Plait notes that it would be about as visible as the moon in the night sky, but we would all have to work the next day.

Image source: ESA / Herschel / PACS / L. Decin et al

advertisement