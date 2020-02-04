advertisement

With the fourth project of the music project on the way, the identity of Tame Impala, along with that of Frontman and GQ Australia, the January / February cover star, Kevin Parker, is more fluid than ever. While Parker himself has long been open to musical collaboration, Tame Impala has always been a more independent project that defined his own style and recorded funk and psychedelic rock with a focus on quality over quantity and a limited public presence between releases.

However, it seems that the public face of Tame Impala may change. In an interview with us for our January-February issue earlier this year, he noted that his outlook on fame and musical fame has become somewhat warmer. “I just decided ‘Fuck it. I’ll do it and be the person I want to be deep on stage and I know my fans want me to be special on stage,” he told us.

Now that Parker is telling us he’s ready to take on his longtime rock star status, it seems like he’s pursuing his more extroverted approach to collaboration, with British animated hip-hop act Gorillaz teasing the all-rounder Tame Impala band together to make a song.

View this post on Instagram

🤔🤔🤔👍👍👍👍 @tameimpala ✌️⭐️🪐🎾🌏🔛🔛🔛🔛🔛🔛🔛

A post by 私 Noodle ❗️📸 (@watashiwanoodle) on Jan 31, 2020 at 5:04 pm PST

The collaboration was teased on Noodle’s report, Gorrilaz’s fictional guitarist, on which the band’s official report commented, “Kev?”

The enduring passion project of Blurs Damon Albarn and Co. has had a mixed decade since the release of the acclaimed Plastic Beach album in 2010. Neither Humanz nor The Now Now have managed to achieve the same hits or cultural impact that the concept album 2010 had with singles like “Stylo”, “On Melancholy Hill” and “Superfast Jellyfish”.

A new wave of enthusiasm has surrounded the virtual band this year, however, against the backdrop of the act’s Song Machine project, which will include a series of releases with some of the hottest talent in music right now. The first fruits of the project came to fruition last week in the form of “Momentary Bliss”, a collaboration with two hot British acts in rapper Slowthai and punk duo Slaves.

Chances are that Tame Impala will be the next project artist to appear in the collaboration. We’ll definitely give you more information about the collaboration as it emerges, but right now there are eight things you didn’t know about GQ’s current cover star.

