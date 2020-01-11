advertisement

Micheál Martin returned from his meeting with Leo Varadkar on Thursday evening through the corridors that lead from the government building to Leinster House, and told his chef Deirdre Gillane a joke.

The silence of the funeral made the laughter even louder than usual. Since the oireachtas were only to be resumed next Wednesday after Christmas, only a few were near the Dáil. After 7 p.m. there were even fewer.

Some of the TDs who had traveled to Leinster House this week had emptied their offices in anticipation of an upcoming election. Others admitted to considering whether they were actually running again or retiring instead.

Martin was relaxed when he returned to his office. Neither he nor Varadkar carried the air of wrestling with a decision. In the meantime, their TDs were increasingly convinced when the week started that a February election is likely.

However, the meeting itself was not conclusive. Both men formulated their positions to conclude the trust and supply agreement in which Fianna Fáil supports the minority government led by Fine Gael.

Martin is said to have later told his colleagues that he couldn’t read Varadkar’s intentions – which was probably exactly what the Taoiseach wanted. You will see each other again next week.

Varadkar wants Martin to give government real support in some Dáil votes and support for a number of measures, including property tax reform, in return for an agreed election date, rather than abstaining.

The request is politically impossible for Martin to accept, perhaps on purpose, although both Varadkar and Martin say that an agreed list of laws can be passed before voters are asked to vote.

Further pressure

Rural Independents will file a motion of no confidence against Minister of Health Simon Harris in early February, which will put further pressure on Varadkar. It is more likely that Varadkar will seek to dissolve the Dáil on his own terms and without Fianna Fáil’s consent.

However, Varadkar gave little away privately. The ministers tried to guess his intentions from talking to him and at the same time to find out whether one of her cabinet colleagues knew more than she did.

After the cabinet meeting in Marino earlier this week, a high-profile figure said her concern that they had gotten out of hand was due to the fact that others clearly also perplexed the Taoiseach’s plans.

TDs asked President Michael D. Higgins’ whereabouts whether a visit to the park should be necessary. The President was taking a short vacation break and returned to Ireland on Saturday. Instead, the ministers, like everyone else, had to look for signs that the ground was being prepared for an election – such as optimizing election tickets and announcing sports grants of EUR 77 million for larger infrastructure projects on Friday.

In some cases, more cash was found beyond the official list of sports grants. Connacht Rugby was unhappy that he received € 10 million for his stadium, not € 20 million. Pressure was applied. The additional EUR 10 million was made available just a few minutes before the grants were announced.

The thoughts have already turned to the upcoming campaign. A Leo vs. Micheál style presidential competition does justice to both. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs welcomed the news that they will both participate in a head-to-head debate as they believe this will help reduce support for smaller parties.

Neck and neck

Right now people in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil think they’re neck to neck. An advantage will be hard to gain, although the controversy surrounding the Royal Irish Constabulary this week was a gift to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs tried to explain that they would not be reminiscent of the Black and Tans.

Though they have enjoyed Fine Gael’s discomfort immensely, Fianna Fáil’s TDs do not believe that this will determine the opinion of voters on election day. “It was the best in three years to strengthen our base,” said a Frontbench member.

Fianna Fáil’s TDs, like their members, are keen to be off the leash after years in office to attack Fine Gael. “This is a choice: either she or we,” said a TD, although it won’t be that easy.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are unlikely to cast more than 60 percent of the vote. Sinn Féin, Labor, the Greens (which are considered a particular threat to Fine Gael in bourgeois areas) and others fight for votes and seats.

In response to Fine Gael’s claim that Fianna Fáil lacks a serious policy, senior figures in Martin’s party say they will only submit their offer during the actual election campaign.

Government officials believe that a short campaign is too late to land politics and say that voters have to be introduced to new proposals for months, not days.

“They are not Apple – no iPhone will be launched,” a source said, adding that Fianna Fáil has not yet figured out why voters should actually support Martin instead of just rejecting Varadkar.

The voices of caution in Fine Gael, who think Varadkar should hold out until the spring before going to the poll, point to hospital waiting lists and the difficulties associated with a winter election, such as recruiting applicants on cold nights.

Third term

Fine Gaelers have long compared the upcoming election campaign to the 2007 election when a government led by Fianna Fáil was likely to hold a third term after a late campaign swing.

“If we believe the top brigade, the elections will be about how things are going,” said one government official before pointing out the strength of the economy and how the government dealt with Brexit.

“If the election actually becomes a reality, public opinion will be reset,” said a senior figure from Fine Gael. “This can be for you or against you.”

A senior Fianna Fáiler countered that “it’s not always about the economy,” believing in the party that the most important battlegrounds will be home and health.

Winning and losing the choice can be to determine the reason on which it is run. Fine Gaelers say that, like in 2007, the return to government may not be until the last week of the campaign.

If there is a risk of a winter election in overcrowded hospitals, the benefit lies in Brexit.

Fine Gael is already emphasizing his Brexit team from Varadkar, Simon Coveney and Helen McEntee, and Varadkar has warned that Boris Johnson could strive for a hard Brexit.

A possible Johnson Varadkar meeting in Belfast to restore Stormont is under discussion in Fine Gael circles, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also visit Dublin next week.

If elections are scheduled in the coming days, Brexit could determine both the start and the end of the elections.

On an election day on February 7th or 14th, Brexit would actually take place in the final crucial weeks of an election campaign, with Britain leaving the EU on January 31st.

But despite all the noise, guesswork, guesswork and debate, Varadkar’s decision to leave now or wait until spring is alone.

