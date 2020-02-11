advertisement

After 10 years of modern opera debuts and entertaining classics adaptations with a local twist, Opera Cowtown is closing.

There will be one final show, Don’t Count, filming April 17-19 on cSpace King Edward, and then the company will fold.

Founder and artistic director Michelle Minke is approaching the end of the company with mixed emotions.

“It feels like a lifetime of investment – essentially volunteering for the first five years of its launch – started off a lot of sweat and tears from an amazing team of really loyal, amazing leaders,” she says. “I will definitely feel the loss of that in my life, of a hurry, to try opera in people, that it is not scary, that it can be fun and entertaining and joyful. Number two, losing that community that I have tried to create with our singers, our local artists, to support each other and really make a difference in our city. “

The company is choosing to finish on a high note, and celebrate what it accomplished in a decade, including producing 25 shows, securing work for 600 local artists, educating 250 singers during its summer school, and collaborating with columnists. city ​​art like the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, the Calgary Opera and the Calgary Stampede.

Minke says they came to the decision to fold the company after six months of strategic planning meetings with the board of directors. She had decided that she had invested enough time, and they were not sure if they would be able to find a substitute artistic director.

“As we looked forward, our board was like, how are we going to find another artistic director who will work this amount for the amount of money they are paying?”, She says.

“We realized that we would not end up as victims or riots of government organizations without government funding. It is time to celebrate and look again at what we have achieved.”

Cowtown Opera’s final performance, Don’t Compute, is a world premiere of a full length opera with music by Brooke deRosa and libretto by Kelsey Shaw that debuted as a short work during the Cowtown Biennial of New Work . It runs April 17-19 at cSpace King Edward; tickets are available at showpass.com.

