A weekly look at Bucks County are high school wrestling

New Year’s Eve confetti might still be run down, but it felt like the beginning of March last Saturday in the Rockyard Duals of the Jack K. Callender Memorial in Council Rock North.

Why?

Because the coaches and the teams involved did it right and thus offered the large audience a classic individual matchup that fans rarely see this time of year.

It came in the semi-finals between the host Indians and the mighty Owen J. Roberts when the seniors Dillon Sheehy (170 pounds) and Connor Quinn were locked up by the Wildcats.

Both have made two trips to Hershey for the PIAA state tournament, and both are considered favorites to be on the podium in Hershey in a few months.

And they both continued for six minutes with the lead swaying and the crowd roaring before Sheehy was ahead with a 10-9 win.

It was easily the best off-season game I’ve seen in at least a decade.

Too often we see coaches avoiding the big games and instead juggling their lineups to keep the best kids apart.

However, that is not the idea. The regular season should be used to improve your wrestlers so that they are so much sharper in the postseason.

Will losing to Sheehy Quinn ruin your chances in the tournament? Absolutely not, the match made him better.

The same goes for Sheehy.

If these two are in the same weight class in the postseason, the fans will be happy.

It was great to have this match on the calendar and the crowd buzzed long after it was over.

Sport needs such games in the regular season. Wrestling creates excitement in tournaments, but it’s usually missing now.

Fortunately, that was not the case last Saturday.

Cut weights

Although not official, the PIAA looks set to lose two weight classes next season.

The PIAA board of directors has recently passed a regulation to petition the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) if the national organization’s rules committee does not change the number of wrestling weight classes for the 2020-2021 academic year two decreased.

The PIAA will request a three-year pilot program to reduce the number of weights from 14 to 12. The lightest weight class is currently 106 pounds, but would be raised to 110.

The current weight classes are: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285. The suggested weight classes would be: 110, 118, 125, 132, 138 145, 152 , 160, 170, 190, 215 and 285.

A breakdown of 12 weight classes was the norm in Pennsylvania high school wrestling for decades before rising to 13 at the turn of the century and then rising to 14 in the 2000s.

“I hope it doesn’t happen,” said Conwell-Egan coach Chuckie Connor. “Wrestling gives the lighter child the opportunity to participate in a sport.

“If you do anything, take the top weights off. A £ 200 child can play soccer. The £ 100 child really wouldn’t have to go anywhere. I’m biased, but wrestling makes the smaller child do it. “

Connor won a £ 112 PIAA state championship in Pennsbury in 1996 as a senior and was a three-time state medalist and two-time state finalist.

