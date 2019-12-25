advertisement

A Christmas miracle: Perth Police Officer comes to the rescue of suffocating small children

A Perth police officer came on Christmas Eve, December 24, to rescue a suffocating toddler and his parents. The station’s CCTV footage shows a visibly desperate couple hurrying into the lobby. After a few moments, an officer runs out, hugs the child and repeatedly slaps him on the back. The video shows the child’s mother relaxing while spitting out an object that is caught in his throat. When the officer hands the child over to his father, a white object is seen on the floor. “First aid is very important to know and you never know when you need it,” the police wrote on Facebook, “Merry Christmas!” The authorities did not disclose the name of the official or the family concerned. Credit: Western Australia Police via Storyful

