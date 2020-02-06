advertisement

Choirmaster Caroline Sharpe grabbed a broom and chased an armed thief who hit a pop-up post office in a village hall.

The fiery soprano went into action and armed himself with the wooden tool when a thief threatened a woman with a metal pipe before snatching a cash drawer at Tilton-on-the-Hill yesterday afternoon .

Ms. Sharpe was testing members of the East Midlands Singing For Fun choir in the main hall when the thief knocked on the pop-up post office in a side room.

“We were on the final note for the last play when I heard a man’s voice screaming in the next room,” she said.

“I was wondering what was going on. Then I heard the voice of another man shout, “They took the crate.”

“I knew then that something serious had happened. I ran into the kitchen and grabbed a long-handled broom and ran out the door.

“I saw the thief with the drawer run on the road and jump into a waiting white car.

“A male member of my choir reported a passing car and entered, shouting,” Follow this car. “

“It was very exciting. Just like the movies, really.

Tilton-on-the-Hill Festival Hall

“Unfortunately, the car returned and the choir member said that they could not catch the trailing car because it had raced at an incredible speed.”

Although the pursuit was an excitement, Ms. Sharpe of Market Bosworth said the incident was a shocking experience for her and her choir.

“It was not the usual end of our choral practice,” she said.

“It was unpleasant and disturbing for my whole group, but it must have been much worse for the poor woman who was threatened with the iron bar.

“I hope they catch the thief and his driver.”

A spokeswoman for the Leicestershire police said the thief and the driver were being chased.

She said: “The police were called around 4pm yesterday by a member of the public reporting theft from a temporary post office in Tilton-on-the-Hill, Leicestershire.

“A man entered Leicester Road premises, pushed a member of the public to the ground and threatened the cashier with what was described as a metal pipe before leaving the building with a certain amount of money.

“The suspect left in the direction of the A47.

“No injuries were reported.

“Investigations into the circumstances of the incident are continuing.”

Anyone with information can call the police at 101.

