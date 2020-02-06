advertisement

(Bloomberg) – A Chinese doctor, Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded by police after warning colleagues of a new respiratory illness appearing in Wuhan, has died after falling ill, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Li was admitted to a hospital in early January and later confirmed to have coronavirus, according to a post on his social media account. The exact cause of death was not immediately known.

Li on December 30 posted on a social media group about a SARS-like illness that will erupt in a few weeks in the coronavirus epidemic that has infected more than 25,000 people. A few days after his warning, he was reprimanded by police for breaking the internet rumor, and was later granted an apology, according to his social media account.

advertisement

The death was reported earlier by Global Times, a Chinese state-run media organization and other Chinese media. A person familiar with the situation confirmed Li’s death for Bloomberg.

“We are sorry to hear about the loss of every person on the front line,” Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergency Program, said at a press conference in Geneva. “We will mourn his death with our colleagues.”

advertisement