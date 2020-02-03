advertisement

“One of the most shocking and controversial unsettled stories of the past 20 years.”

In the early morning hours of March 31, 2001, Essex emergency services were called to report that Stuart Lubbock’s body had been found in the swimming pool of Michael Barrymore’s house.

At that time, Barrymore was one of the most popular entertainers in Britain.

When the paramedics arrived, Lubbock’s body was found near Barrymore’s swimming pool.

Every detail of the story has been checked by the media, but 19 years later, death remains unsolved.

Channel 4’s new documentary shows viewers the entire story with contributions from Lubbock’s family, detectives, forensic pathologists, and eyewitnesses.

The 90-minute documentary aims to investigate what happened at Barrymore that night and what happened after the known and unexplained death.

The documentation will contain never seen material from the unsolved case. Interviews were conducted with Lubbock’s family, detectives, forensic pathologists, and eyewitnesses to find out what happened at Barrymore that night.

The documentary will also examine the intrusive boulevard culture, public relations with celebrities and their attitudes towards homosexuality.

Terry Lubbock, Stuart’s father, said: “This documentary is about what happened to my son Stuart Lubbock. After all, the story has become so distorted and confused over the years. So much has been said and written. It is time to say all the facts together in one place. “

Channel 4 editor Alisa Pomeroy said: “This film is a reflective piece that tells the story of an unsettled tragedy that took place in the glory of an unforgiving medium. It sheds light on the complex relationship between celebrity, the criminal justice system and an all-powerful tabloid press in the early 1990s, but most of all, it is the deeply moving story of the Lubbock family’s ongoing search for answers and justice that has lasted for nearly 20 years. “

After being privy to an extended screening of the documentary, the BBC reported that the investigation had committed “crime scene mistakes,” hidden evidence, and “someone who was there knows what happened”.

Barrymore: The body in the pool will air on Channel 4 on February 6th at 9pm.

