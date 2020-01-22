advertisement

Want to learn a bit more about Season Two FBI Episode 14? “Studio Gangster” is said to be one of the greatest episodes for some time, one with many victims, high stakes and a lot of drama that can be seen pretty much everywhere.

Oh, and it will also be one of the most personal cases for Jubal as he desperately tries to make sure that justice is done here. He may either know one of the victims or be somewhat familiar with the case. This is an episode to remember, and should be when considering that there will be a pause on the other side. This will at least continue the show on the other side of the Union State address.

CarterMatt offers the complete FBI episode 14 of the second season with some additional news about the upcoming events:

“Studio Gangster” – If an American lawyer is found just a few steps from the body of a private escort, the team has to make the connection between the two seemingly random victims. Jubal’s connection with one of the victims also makes it much more personal to find the FBI killer on Tuesday, January 28 (9:00 am-10:00pm, ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network.

If you need more information about why this episode matters, read this information. It is a part written by executive producer Rick Eid. Usually showrunners and EPs take on some of the most important episodes of a particular season. This is the third episode in this season that Eid wrote as sole recognition. He has also co-authored a few more episodes. If you add Eid’s work on Chicago PD, it’s pretty damn clear he’s one of the busiest people in the business.

Remember, as you wait for more FBI after this episode, there’s likely to be no cause for concern about the long-term future. We are confident that season three will be renewed, especially since the FBI: Most Wanted spin-off is already in circulation.

