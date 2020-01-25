advertisement

People come by to look for animals at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center on Saturday as it’s an open day to the public to learn more about the pet center’s grooming program. A foster parent provides a cat or dog with a home for five days to give the animals a break from life in the shelter. The company provides pet care. The program is available all year round. Mission Hills Approx. January 25, 2020 (Photo by Gene Blevins)

The Best Friends Lifesaving Center hosted its “Five to Thrive” open house on Saturday to present its pet program to the public.

Potential pet foster parents could meet dogs and a few cats who would benefit from an interruption in animal shelter life.

People who sign up commit to a five-day or longer visit to their home. They are asked to note the pet’s habits, moods, and personality while in their care. The detailed information they collect helps the center’s staff to portray the animal’s characteristics in a specific way to better – and faster – match with the adoptors.

The center, which is part of the Best Friends Animal Society’s national animal welfare network, supplies the pet supplies for the care period.

Information: Best Friends Lifesaving Center, 12 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. 15321 Brand Blvd., Mission Hills. 818-643-3989. bestfriends.org/la

