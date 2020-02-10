advertisement

CFB TRENTON, Ont. – A Canadian evacuator from the Chinese epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak says living under quarantine at an Ontario military base can feel like “summer camp.”

Myriam Larouche is among the Canadians who returned from Wuhan, China, late last week to undergo a two-week quarantine at Trenton Canadian Force Base.

Larouche says she is comfortable in her private room at Yukon Lodge, where she has food brought to her door and checked twice daily for virus symptoms.

The 25-year-old student from L’Ascension, Que., Says she’s still busy catching up on homework, watching TV or venturing out to get some fresh air.

She says she is allowed to associate with other evacuees – from a distance of two meters – and the company has been a welcome relief from the isolation she felt waiting in Wuhan.

Larouche says she is in high spirits reminding herself that with each passing day she is one day closer to reuniting with her friends and family.

“In China, I was locked up in my dorm room. I couldn’t go out. But here, I may have to stay in my room or inside the hotel, but I don’t feel like I’m locked in, ”says Larouche, who was in Wuhan studying tourism management.

“Feels like summer camp.”

A Health spokeswoman in Canada says none of the 213 Canadians who flew from Wuhan on Friday showed symptoms of the virus.

A second Canadian plane landed in Hubei Province in China on Monday morning to bring home the last group of Canadians who want to be repatriated Tuesday, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said.

About 11 million people are currently quarantined in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus is believed to have originated.

Health authorities have documented seven confirmed cases in Canada of the disease, known as 2019-nCoV.

There have been more than 40,000 reported cases in mainland China, with a death toll of 908.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

