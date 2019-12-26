advertisement

People are waiting in line outside Sunrix Best Buy before 6pm at the store that opens for Boxing Day on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

When Mike Dunn walked through the doors of Best Buy at Sunridge Mall on Thursday afternoon, he realized that Boxing Day attendance could have increased compared to previous years.

But there he was greeted by hundreds of anxious shoppers, each wandering his way from alley to row, despite limited space to maneuver.

It turned out that Calgary’s struggling economy, despite Dunn’s prediction, could not put an end to the annual spectacle of consumerism.

“We have a lot of sales (throughout the year), but good luck, Boxing Day … it’s still Boxing Day,” said Raihan Islam, a convenience store manager.

“I think it’s going to be hard to get rid of it any other day. People are still waiting for Boxing Day.”

Nearly one-third of holiday shoppers surveyed by Canada’s Chartered Professional Accountants indicated they had planned to shop on Boxing Day this year or throughout the next week.

Of the respondents, 21 percent said they thought Boxing Day was “a day to save money” by participating in a shopping cart hunt. About 46 percent described December 26 as a day off to spend with family and friends, while 18 percent called it a day off on their own.

Boxing Day marks the feast of St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr and has been a national holiday in Canada, England, Wales and Ireland since 1871.

However, modern-day Boxing Day departs considerably from the traditions of charity giving and is rather a day to buy deals after Christmas, devouring the leftovers and loving.

Shoppers spend their shopping day at Chinook Mall for Boxing Day on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Dunn said it’s a great opportunity for people with money to save, but it can be difficult for those struggling, especially in times of economic hardship. He said he was in the store to buy some presents for his new family members on Thursday.

“The economy is in decline. That’s why people hate Boxing Day,” he said. “They see all the great deals, but they can’t afford them.”

Another Boxing Day buyer, Nam Pham, said his family usually does not dare crowd, but decided to try it this year.

“Quite a few nuts. Like, finding parking was pretty terrible,” he said.

The interior of the store wasn’t as bad as expected, though.

“It was worse. I know that back when the (Nintendo) Wii first came out, and we went to Boxing Day to buy it, it was full of big shoulders, ”Pham said.

This year, however, was “mild” in comparison, he said, prompting many to decide to take advantage of online sales and extended Boxing Day deals throughout the week.

Pham said his family planned to pay a visit to some car dealerships and Costco after looking at Best Buy, where they were looking for a karaoke machine.

Boxing Veterinary Shopper Christine Kaitley, who said she’s looking for a post-Christmas deal for 30-plus years, said the crowds aren’t bothering her.

“Just be patient and allow plenty of time,” she said, describing the atmosphere on Thursday as pleasant, despite the large numbers of troops after she chose a hard drive for her daughter’s laptop.

People wait in line outside the Camera Store before its 9 a.m. opening for Boxing Day on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Despite the proliferation of online sales, Kaitley said one-day deals and wholesale purchases are what keep it coming out year after year.

Islam said it takes weeks of preparation, from hanging balloons to deciding where products can be staged, to ensure that the best Buy store is ready for Boxing Day.

Although this year’s edition had much in common with no other – from the 6 rows of doors to the full staff – the holiday has evolved over time, from his point of view.

“It’s my eighth year doing boxing day, so I know what to expect,” Islam said. “Times have changed a little bit about how customers are a lot more frugal now, they know more about the product than they did in years past. It’s chaotic but it’s still beautiful, actually. It’s a beautiful job.”

