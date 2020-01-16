advertisement

Want to find out what’s on in Season 5 Chicago Med episode 12? We start this preview by noting that there is another terrible event that is starting the story. Tonight, the episode was mostly about seeing what happened after an incident at O’Hare. If we go forward, the fight shifts and suddenly there is a bus accident. This is a difficult crisis that Med has to deal with for various reasons. Not only are many patients at once, but also a number of young patients. There are few things that are more difficult for doctors than working to save children, people who have so much more of their lives to live with.

January 22, 2020 (8:00 – 9:00 p.m.) (Wednesday): The team deals with the consequences of a school bus accident. Dr. Charles fears that Dr. Halstead jeopardizes his medical approval. Maggie helps a friend in need. TV-14

In this episode we were able to continue the story for Dr. See Halstead as he begins to feel more of what he wants for his future life. It will be a little less about fair relationships than what he works to help others. In particular, we are talking about addicts here. We firmly believe that he will do everything possible to atone for something that he believes was wrong in his past.

We know that Dr. Halstead is ambitious, but is he too ambitious? Could that get him in trouble? This is something we are at least a little worried about, especially what we know about his license to this summary. We can’t imagine Will Halstead without the “Dr.” imagine that exists before his name.

