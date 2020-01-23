advertisement

This article by Trevon Logan is republished here with permission from The Conversation. This content is shared here because the subject may interest readers of Snopes; however, it does not represent the work of fact checkers or Snopes editors.

Most people recognize that there are names given almost exclusively by black Americans to their children, such as Jamal and Latasha.

While these names provided fodder for comedians and social commentary, many have speculated that these distinctly black names are a modern phenomenon. My research shows that this is not true.

Long before Jamal and Latasha, Booker and Perlie. The names have changed, but my colleagues and I have traced the use of distinctive black names back to the early history of the United States.

As specialists in history, demography and economics, we have found that black names are nothing new.

Black names are not new

Many scholars believe that distinctly black names emerged from the civil rights movement, perhaps attributable to the Black Power movement and the subsequent black cultural movement of the 1990s as a means of affirming and embracing black culture. Before that time, the argument goes, blacks and whites had similar naming patterns.

Historical evidence does not support this belief.

Until a few years ago, the history of black names depended almost exclusively on data from the 1960s. New data, such as the digitization of censuses and new birth and death records from historical periods, we allow to analyze in more detail the history of black names.

We used federal census records and death certificates from the late 1800s in Illinois, Alabama, and North Carolina to see if there were names that were held almost exclusively by black people, not by black people. Whites in the past. We found that there were indeed.

For example, in the 1920 census, 99% of all men with the first name Booker were black, as did 80% of all men named Perlie or its variants. We found that the fraction of blacks with a distinctly black name in the early 1900s is comparable to the fraction with a distinctly black name in the late 20th century, about 3%.

What were the black names at the time?

We were interested to learn that the black names of the late 1800s and early 1900s are not the same black names that we recognize today.

The historic names that stand out are largely biblical such as Elijah, Isaac, Isaiah, Moses and Abraham, and names that seem to denote empowerment such as Prince, King and Freeman.

These names are very different from today’s black names such as Tyrone, Darnell and Kareem, which gained popularity during the civil rights movement.

Once we knew that black names were used long before the era of civil rights, we wondered how black names emerged and what they stood for. To find out, we turned to the pre-war era – before the Civil War – to see if historical black names existed before the emancipation of slaves.

Since the census did not record the names of Africans enslaved, this led to a search in the registers of the names of the slave markets and ship manifests.

Using these new data sources, we found that names like Alonzo, Israel, Presley and Titus were popular before and after the emancipation of blacks. We also learned that about 3% of black Americans had black names in the pre-belly period – about the same percentage as in the post-civil war period.

But what was most striking was the trend over time during slavery. We have found that the share of black Americans with black names increased during the antebellum era while the share of white Americans with black names decreased from more than 3% by the time of the American Revolution unless by 1% in 1860.

On the eve of the Civil War, the pattern of race designation we found in the late 1800s was a well-established feature in the United States.

Company E was the fourth American-colored infantry during the Civil War.

Everett History / Shutterstock.com

Why is it important?

The black names tell us something about the development of black culture and the measures taken by white people to move away from it.

Scholars of African American cultural history, such as Lawrence W. Levine, Herbert Gutman and Ralph Ellison, have long argued that the development of African American culture involves both family and social ties between people of diverse African diaspora ethnic groups.

In other words, people from various parts of Africa came together to form the black culture as we recognize it today. One way of transmitting this culture is through first names, since surnames were stolen during slavery.

The way this culture has developed and endured in a system of slavery of movable property is a unique historical development. As slavery continued in the 1800s, African-American culture included naming practices that were national in scope at the time of emancipation and closely linked to the slave trade.

Since none of these black names are of African origin, it is a distinct African American cultural practice that began during enslavement in the United States.

As the country continues to struggle against the far-reaching effects of slavery in the history of the nation, we cannot – and must not – forget that slavery has played a vital role in the development of culture black as we understand it today.

Trevon Logan, Hazel C. Youngberg Emeritus Professor of Economics, Ohio State University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

