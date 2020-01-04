advertisement

Marian Finucane

Channel

Born: February 21, 1950

Died January 2, 2020

Marian Finucane, who died unexpectedly at her home in Co Kildare at the age of 69, is one of the few people in Ireland who can only be recognized by her first name. This familiarity is evidence of the intimacy of their relationship with RTÉ Radio listeners in an outstanding broadcast career that has lasted more than four decades.

The sudden death sparked affection and respect for a pioneering broadcaster that underlined generations of social change in Ireland with a mixture of astute skill, empathy and the ability to feel and express the question on the lips of their audience.

The fact that Finucane has developed from a brand actor who works for “women’s problems” from the air to one of the best and most trustworthy broadcasters in the country is proof of the social changes that they and their generation have gone through. In the course of Finucane’s career, it offered not only the point of view of women, but also the point of view of people and became one of the best and most renowned broadcasters in the country.

She had a forensic ability and the ability to ask the obvious questions

In a career spanning almost five decades, Finucane has been at the forefront of media and social change in Irish life, yet as a journalist and RTÉ broadcaster, was obliged to remain impartial and fair. The balancing act was mostly tackled and achieved with skill, lightness, empathy, tenacity and wisdom.

The innovative broadcaster, a natural radio broadcaster, pioneered the opening up of restricted life and women’s concerns on the groundbreaking Women Today radio show and later on The Women’s Program, a television show presented with Doireann Ní Bhriain. She first presented the Liveline Telephone In Show and later opened the dying weekend morning radio with her shows of the same name.

“Hello, and good morning …”: Her familiar and distinctive voice may have become deeper, slower and throatier over the years, but she was still persuasive and continued to offer guidance to the nation that reflects Ireland back to to collect yourself and large numbers in ratings over decades.

Finucane grew up in Glasnevin, Dublin, as the youngest child of five, her father Daniel was Sergeant of Garda, her mother Maura teacher at the Francis Xavier School (where she was allowed to continue teaching after the marriage – an exception to the norm at that time)) , Both were from Ballydesmond in Cork; Her father died when she was 12 years old. Finucane went to the purely Irish secondary school Scoil Caitríona, where the Dominicans created pride in their students’ intellect and encouraged the girls to pursue careers.

Since she was young at 16 and graduated from high school, she boarded the St. Louis Convent in Monaghan for a year, an experience she hated. She was good at math and physics and studied architecture at the College of Technology on Bolton Street, one of three girls in a class of around 40.

At the end of the 1960s, she took part in protests against the destruction of Georgian Dublin by developers who occupied a building on St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin. When asked by an interviewer why she protested, she replied: “Because I consider it part of my responsibility to ensure that this building is not demolished.”

She had been interested in politics and debates since school and was the first woman to win the best single speaker in the annual Irish Times debating competition for Bolton Street in 1971.

Marian Finucane with her son Jack Clarke (then 16) and husband John Clarke when she was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2002 by DIT (now TUD). Photo: RollingNews.ie

media

After a chance meeting with John O’Donoghue at a party when he suggested that she apply for a job at RTÉ, her career broke away from architecture. After a few unsuccessful attempts, she was finally hired as a transit announcer in 1974 and was given a break when journalist Eoghan Harris, who was an RTÉ producer at the time, selected her to co-present a radio book program Paper Chase. There followed a time as a reporter for the daily program.

Marian Finucane, 1950-2020

A life in pictures

WATCH NOW

As a later producer colleague, Kate Shanahan, found, she brought some architectural skills to broadcast: a forensic ability and the ability to ask the obvious questions.

In May 1979, she began presenting a radio show, the Time had come, Women Today, in which issues such as reproductive rights to discrimination at work were brought into the public debate and the voices of women came to the fore. At her side were Michael Littleton, Patrick Farrelly, Clare Duignan and Betty Purcell, many of whom became lifelong friends.

Purcell notices that “she was brave when it was difficult to be brave,” and she never retired and remembered that the program was regularly bombarded by Columban bishops and knights. She – and many other former colleagues – says Finucane is sticking to its production team. “We always felt that she had our back.”

In 1986 she switched to Liveline, a new radio program for telephone reception. Liveline is another perfect tool for their skills to make people feel comfortable and express their opinions as if they were only talking to her and not broadcasting for the nation. Joe Duffy, following in her footsteps there, says: “She invented Liveline and she was the voice of reason.”

Finucane later told how an offer from Newstalk radio helped her negotiate the start of the broadcast on Saturday and Sunday mornings in 2005. It was a previously dead slot, but “demographics had changed and the day the housewives listened to gay was long gone. I had a good feeling that there was a weekend crowd there, so I stayed. “

Finucane was important because she was a pioneer, she was honest. She always changed her agendas, she just kept going this way, she was not afraid of the church or the state. ”

The popular Marian Finucane Show was regularly one of RTÉ’s best listeners. She was the ringmaster of a panel discussion on the events of the week and the daily newspapers, alternately distant, amused and ingenious, and her ability to make personal contact ensured unforgettable interviews.

Zuckungsfrei

Finucane’s style was comfortable, charming, curious, and disarming. Her sometimes cheerful and feigned innocence, which repeated the question, contradicted what she did when she went for murder or was looking for what was underneath. Steadfast, professional and calm, at best she was a mixture of empathy and friendliness with unwavering research from sometimes evasive developers, bankers and politicians.

In her interview with ex-Anglo boss Seán Fitzpatrick in October 2008, he said that he could not apologize with any degree of sincerity and decency. But I can thank you. “

Nuala O’Faoláin with her autobiography My Dream of You and Marian Finucane in 2001. Photo: Cyril Byrne

Her 2008 interview with her close friend, writer Nuala O’Faoláin, was raw, steadfast and moving. A few weeks before her death, O’Faoláin said why she had refused chemotherapy: “I just read about a bestseller that says ‘Live your dream to the end’ and I don’t despise anyone who does, but I do it not. ” I do not think so. Even though I gained time through chemotherapy, it’s not time I wanted to. Because as soon as I knew that I would die soon, kindness disappeared from life. “

Former President Mary Robinson said, “Nobody else could have done this interview.” Among the many honors this week, Robinson said Finucane was “important because she was a pioneer, she was honest. She always changed her agendas, she just kept going this way, she was not afraid of the church or the state. “

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said that he had been interviewed by her many times, usually in difficult times. “Even after a tough interview, you left because you knew it was fair. She had her beliefs and respected others’ beliefs. Your work was honest. “

In the past few years, her show has been criticized for losing her cooking. Her wage level was also put to the test – she once made half a million a year from RTÉ, although this has recently been cut together with other high-income broadcasters. She didn’t apologize and said, “It was what the market was because I had offers from other stations … And anyway – why shouldn’t the girls get it when the boys get it?”

Nevertheless, at the beginning of her career, she raised gender issues – equality, family rights, birth control. She remarked, “I’ve never had sexism directed against me – never. I’ve never had trouble with men.” While she couldn’t deal with some of her female bosses, over the years she has been part of excellent teams with others female colleagues – Clare Duignan, Purcell, Ni Bhriain, Anne Farrell, Margaret Curley.

In her early 20s, Finucane had a short-lived marriage to architect Larry Granville.

She married John Clarke in 2015 after more than 30 years together. She avoided celebrity and publicity, and they lived on a farm in Co Kildare and had two children Sinead and Jack together, as well as his three sons Jocelyn, Neil and Timothy. Her son Jack got married last year.

The close and private family had been devastated by Sinead’s death from leukemia at the age of eight in 1990. It was a tragedy that Finucane couldn’t talk about. She admitted: “It never goes away. I have the highest respect and admiration for people who have been hurt and can talk about it. I was just scrubbing. “

Charity work

Her friend and producer Betty Purcell noted that – for example at Women Today – she was motivated by an awareness of people less fortunate than her and the desire to help. This awareness and the death of her daughter have driven part of her philanthropic work in recent years. She worked with hospice charities after her family received support from Sinead after the illness.

Almost 20 years ago, while visiting South Africa, she and Clarke experienced the effects of HIV in a place where “these babies and toddlers were cared for to death because nothing could be done for them.” Since then, the Friends in Ireland non-profit foundation has taken it over. It helps orphaned and vulnerable children with HIV.

Work on the outskirts of Cape Town and the Eastern Cape includes a hospice, orphanages, outpatient clinics that care for over 600 children daily (two million children in the past 18 years), an education department and an outpatient clinic for HIV hospitals. A 2004 documentary Marian’s Journey followed Finucane and Clarke’s work there.

In 1979, Finucane won a Jacobs’ Award for Women Today. Her documentary after a woman’s trip to England for an abortion won the Prix Italia in 1980. In 1988 she became radio journalist of the year and in 2002 she received an honorary doctorate from the DIT for her journalistic and radio scientific achievements.

After a few weeks break in December, Finucane should be on the radio again this weekend. In an interview in 2013, she said: “I don’t plan to retire. RTÉ is so much a part of me and my life and my identity inside. I like to do radio programs. Sometimes I think how happy I am to be part of the national conversation, to have all these extraordinarily interesting or boring encounters, ”she grins,“ people and dealing with them. “

Marian Finucane is survived by her husband John Clarke, son Jack and stepsons Jocelyn, Neil and Timothy.

