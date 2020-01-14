advertisement

A boy who recreated the Whaley Bridge disaster with his toys received a special VIP visit from his local fire station.

Four-year-old Freddie McManus recreated the partial collapse of the dam in his grandfather’s garden in Eckington after watching the news with his parents.

His model of the Toddbrook reservoir drainage operation caught the eye of a local reporter.

She filmed him using his toy helicopter, fire engine, police cars, an old crate and a piece of wood to play the scene and save the village he had watched on television.

After seeing his inspired game in the news, Derbyshire police contacted little Freddie to see if he wanted to see some of the real equipment in action.

Freddie and his family went to the Staveley fire station over the Christmas period for a VIP visit.

He was also able to meet with local police community support officer Chris Fallon, who brought in a police car and parts of the uniform to try them on.

Freddie and his family, who live in Sheffield, came for the visit where he was able to use the hose to pump water and got into a fire truck around the parking lot.

His father, Alex McManus, said, “Freddie had a great time visiting the Staveley fire station, reporting for work in his firefighter uniform.

“Everyone was very welcoming and took the time to explain things to him, and he really understood everything.

“He would like to be a firefighter when he grows up after seeing the courage and hard work of our emergency services on television and meeting them face to face.”

