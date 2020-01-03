advertisement

Given a Northern Ireland border survey and a referendum on Scotland’s independence in the coming years, political stability in the UK and Ireland could depend on how political systems make highly motivated political decisions in binary yes / no referendums.

The outcome of the Brexit saga shows that the British authorities urgently need to think about how the use of referenda can be reconciled with the unwritten United Kingdom constitution and the campaign system.

The Brexit process has provided an example of how such a process should not work.

In Ireland, any proposal to leave the EU should have had a concrete legal form in an amendment to the constitutional text, which would then have been voted on in a referendum.

Due to the unwritten nature of the British constitution, it was not necessary to determine the exact legal form that Brexit would take before the referendum. Instead, the electorate had to make a vague decision in principle to leave the EU without specifying exactly what legal form it would take.

It is striking that the actual debate about the exact legal form of Brexit only began after the referendum. The result was an endless debate about what the British people meant by their abstract decision to leave the EU.

This debate has now been resolved by the decisive victory of Boris Johnson’s conservatives in the recent general election.

extreme

Unless Johnson dramatically gives up on his promises to manifest, his parliamentary majority will deliver a relatively tough form of Brexit for the UK, resulting in a substantial loss of access to the EU’s internal market.

This model of making a vague policy decision in a referendum and then making a choice to determine the concrete form of the decision has led the UK to adopt a form of Brexit that is far more extreme than most British voters actually want it.

The UK’s electoral system after the elections allows a coherent minority to stand up to a broken majority. Although the conservative party’s manifesto for a relatively tough form of Brexit won over 56 percent of the seats in the House of Commons, parties that campaigned either for a second referendum or for Brexit cancellation won a total of 51.5 percent of the votes cast. One lesson from this should be that the British system needs to change its approach to referenda.

The UK Constitution meant that the Brexitans could win the majority for Brexit without specifying exactly what Brexit would mean

With a vague fundamental vote and the subsequent use of a first-past-the-post system to give this vote a certain form, there is a danger that cohesive but not representative minorities impose their will on the moderate majority.

One solution seems to be that the exact form of the proposed constitutional amendment is determined before each vote.

Finally, if Scotland is to become independent or Northern Ireland is to unite with the Republic, voters are entitled to complete information about the form that a united Ireland or an independent Scotland would take before voting.

Irish unity

The problem is that, like Brexit, Irish unity or Scottish independence would require detailed negotiations on the economic and institutional details.

It is difficult to see the DUP or the UK government start such negotiations before a referendum to conclude a decent deal causes voters to leave the UK.

It will therefore probably be impossible to provide voters with detailed information before a referendum.

One could have a two-referendum procedure in which a fundamental decision triggers detailed negotiations, the result of which is then subjected to an affirmative referendum.

However, this cannot overcome the problem. The UK government or the DUP may be tempted to take a very tough course in post-referendum negotiations to trigger a negative vote in the second vote. There are no easy solutions, but the status quo is not an option. The uncoded United Kingdom constitution allowed the Brexitans to win the majority for Brexit without spelling out exactly what Brexit would mean.

Even worse, a cohesive minority managed to use the first-past-the-post system to enforce a form of Brexit that would never have won a majority in the referendum and was rejected by a majority of voters in the elections.

Given the history of the conflicts, these issues are particularly pressing in the context of a border survey. A vote on Irish unity will arouse emotions and fears. If these fears are to be overcome and instability is to be avoided, systems and procedures need to be developed to assure voters that the process is not misused by non-representative groups.

As the Brexit process has shown, such procedures are currently lacking in the United Kingdom. Political stability in Ireland and the UK may depend on whether they are found.

Ronan McCrea is a professor of constitutional and European law at University College London

