advertisement

Scientists studying our planet have a pretty good idea of ​​what is happening here on the surface. Understanding what is happening deep underground or in the depths of the oceans is something completely different. Without constantly being able to observe the processes that take place under our feet, researchers often have to listen.

Two years ago, many of the instruments used to listen to the inner workings of the earth began to behave strangely. Around the world, some of the most sensitive seismic instruments revealed a bizarre “buzz” that comes deep inside the planet. At the time, scientists could only guess what was going on, but a new article in Nature Geoscience offers a more concrete explanation.

The strange buzzing sound came in bursts, radiated hundreds of kilometers and lasted no less than half an hour. An abundance of seismic activity was detected in the Indian Ocean, near the island of Mayotte, and investigators focused their attention on the ocean floor around the island. The island itself has even sunk more than six centimeters and researchers now say that the birth of a huge new underwater volcano is responsible.

advertisement

The birth of the volcano and the movement of tectonic plates in the area resulted in around 7,000 earthquakes, although the vast majority of them were too small to be noticeable.

The volcano itself is huge and extends about 800 meters from the ocean floor. Comparisons of the seabed from previous months reveal that it was indeed made while the strange buzzing was being documented.

By combining seismic measurements with observations of the seabed, the team was able to estimate the size of the magma reservoir that emptied during this period. “We demonstrate that such deep offshore magmatic activity can be recorded without on-site monitoring,” the researchers write.

Image source: Reid Wiseman / NASA

. [TagsToTranslate] earth

advertisement