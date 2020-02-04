advertisement

On Monday evening, Iowa caucuses were held in over sixteen hundred separate halls across the state. Pleasantville, twenty-five miles southeast of Des Moines, seventeen thousand residents, held their caucus in a gymnasium at Pleasantville High School, home of the Trojans. The volunteer assigned to the people registration was called Ben, and he was still undecided as to who he was going to huddle for. When asked how it could be, with only an hour to decide, he replied, cooly, “It’s a long time.”

The gymnasium was designed not for caucus but to play basketball. Along a wall of bleachers, sections were organized for supporters of Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and Pete Buttigieg. In the rest of the room, groups of folding chairs had been set up for the other candidates: a Bernie Sanders section under a basketball hoop, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren sections along the sideline, and a final section, for the “not committed”. There were also registrations for candidates who still run for president but ignored Iowa, intentionally or by default to have so few supporters: Michael Bennet, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick. In midfield, a table had been set up: it was there that the caucus president, Lois Turnage, and the caucus secretary, Matt Russell, officiated the debates.

Half an hour before the start of the caucus, the hall was just beginning to fill. Tom Roff, the principal of Pleasantville Elementary School, was in the corner, dressed in a giant yellow button from District Captain Buttigieg. Constituency captains are appointed by campaigns to help influence supporters during the multiple rounds of voting that a caucus involves. “There are probably a lot of people out there who have sort of made their # 1 pick already, but I hope Pete may be # 2 or # 3,” said Roff. In the Sanders section, a mother and daughter, Denese and Avery Robbins, were patiently seated. “I believe the two-party system is broken,” said Denese. Sanders, she said, was the most honest candidate, but Buttigieg and Klobuchar were her second and third choices, respectively. “Everyone except Biden,” she said. On the other side of the room, Pam Jordan, captain of the constituency of Warren, attended his very first caucus. “I see people in the Klobuchar camp that I think I can attract here,” she said. By the non-engaged, a Sanders volunteer was trying to make a last-minute convert from a white haired man. “This little phrase” Not me, we “is very special,” she said. She gave the man a Sanders sticker. “I’ll leave you with this. You can do what you want with it. “

Shortly after 7:00 p.m., the doors were closed and the event started. Attendees who were not caucuses – children, journalists, a few campaign organizers – were invited to sit on the balcony. Russell, the secretary of the caucus, made a first count: one hundred and fifty-two caucuses were present. Twelve Iowa County convention delegates were on the floor. To be considered viable after the first ballot, said Turnage and Russell, a candidate would need twenty-three supporters in his section. Before the first round, supporters of each candidate could make a one-minute speech in support of their choice. Speeches will be made in alphabetical order of the surnames of the candidates. “I don’t think anyone is here for Michael Bennet, so I don’t think we will hear Michael Bennet,” said Turnage.

After the speeches, it was time for the first alignment. Turnage explained the complicated steps that await the caucuses. They each had to take a double-sided card, on which they would write their candidate preference, depending on who was viable after the first round. She rang a bell and started the first round. A young Warren organizer looked nervously from the balcony. Her name was Sophia Blake; she was twenty years old and was a student at Northwestern. She wore earrings with pendants in the shape of little Elizabeth Warrens. She had been interned for the Warren campaign over the summer and returned in the final days of the campaign to watch the caucuses pass. It was obvious from the balcony that there were more people in the Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders sections than in the Warren section. “I have confidence in the team we have built on the field, and, of course, it is one of several caucuses,” said Blake, looking at the room. “I was talking to the undecided. I really hope we can get by. “

Shortly after 8 p.m., the first alignment was declared completed. Russell went around counting caucus fans. Buttigieg had a decisive lead, with forty-four supporters. Biden and Sanders were also viable. Klobuchar, with 21 supporters, failed to achieve sustainability by two votes. People were groaning. Yang, Steyer and Warren were also not viable. Turnage explained the next steps in the second alignment: supporters of viable candidates had to stay put. Supporters of all non-viable candidates were now free to change their support for one of the viable groups, whose members were also free to persuade and coax. People got up from their chairs and mixed. Democratic speed-dating. The Buttigieg section was suddenly very crowded. The Warren section was a ghost town. On the balcony, Blake stared at his phone, holding back tears. “I receive text messages from people in other ridings, and there are others who are doing very, very well, so it’s very reassuring,” she said. “But I’m keeping it together. Well, not really. But I’m trying.”

After about fifteen minutes, the second alignment was finished. Russell did another count. The end result: Buttigieg won the evening, with fifty-eight supporters. Biden and Sanders were tied for second at 31. And Klobuchar returned from unsustainability, ending the evening with twenty-nine supporters. A lone guy in a baseball cap stayed in the uncommitted chairs, staring at the room. The Buttigieg camp was exhilarating. Courtney Fleming, who will turn eighteen in April, entered the indecisive hall and went to the Buttigieg group during the second alignment. “I am not denouncing age, certainly not, because older men and women can certainly do the job,” she said. “I just like it, and I think it’s pretty moderate.”

The complications were not over. Russell explained the formula used to determine how many state delegates each viable candidate would receive. “The way we get to the delegates is that we take the number of those who are affiliated right now, twelve times, which is the number of delegates we have, and then we will divide that number by fifty-two”, a he declared. Buttigieg will receive five delegates. Klobuchar will receive two delegates. But here, another twist: Biden and Sanders were linked, so that the other five delegates would be divided according to the result of the old democratic practice of drawing lots. The Sanders and Biden groups sent representatives to the central table. The room has increased. Sanders won three delegates, compared to two for Biden.

The caucus was over, but the drama was not. Across the state, ridings were struggling to report their results to the Iowa Democratic Party. Pleasantville was no exception. The application that was designed for ridings to report that their results were not working. “Everyone had problems with the app, then everyone had to call, and then the phones fell,” said Russell. He spent sixty-seven minutes and forty-seven seconds waiting with the State party, before receiving a text message on a photograph of the results of the proceedings. A few hours after the end of the caucus, things were still not resolved. Nobody knew more than what they saw before them or in pieces on Twitter. Campaigns were rushing to react and make things better. Buttigieg did well in Pleasantville, but how did he do it in Spencer or Fort Dodge? “A big mess,” said Russell. “I am really concerned that we are putting our status as first in the nation at risk.” Earlier that night, he had settled a presidential contest by lot, but things seemed even stranger now.

