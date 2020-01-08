advertisement

Even if you already have an Instant Pot or a dedicated slow cooker, there is a deal available today on Amazon that you must be crazy about not taking advantage of. The compact Crock-Pot SCR300-SS 3-Quart manual slow cooker is the best-selling slow cooker on the whole of Amazon, which would not be surprising, considering that it is affordable for $ 25. That is of course already a great value, but now is it for sale for even less than that: hurry up and you can buy one for just $ 17.99! It’s perfect for preparing side dishes while your main meal is cooking in your Instant Pot, so don’t miss this bargain.

This is what you need to know on the product page:

Serves 3+ people. Capacity of 3 quarters

High / low cooking settings and handy warm setting

Crock-Pot has a removable, dishwasher-safe, earthenware insert and dishwasher-safe glass lid

Polished silver, stainless steel exterior with black accents and plastic handles

Recipes included

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement