Air quality

January 4, 2020 Johnna Crider

Dr. Lucky Tran, a scientist and refugee who is an activist who fights for climate justice and immigrant justice, has put the Australian forest fires in a frightening perspective. Fires are frightening as it is, but those in Australia would be considered a Category 5 if it were a hurricane. Here in America we’re geographically so far away from the problem, so that’s the best comparison I could make would summarize in one sentence how bad this fire is for those who just watch the news and continue their day – day routines .

Some perspective on the devastating scale of the #AustralianFires:

-100s fires cover a country as large as the US or Europe

-5 million hectares of land were burned. That is 5x the size of the Amazon fires and 50x the California fires # AustraliaBurns #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/ALddUzpUPb

– Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) December 31, 2019

Dr. Tran has a thread that starts with that tweet. “Hundreds of fires cover a country as large as the US or Europe,” he says in his tweet. Let this sink. Imagine the fires in California. Imagine that they spread all the way to Atlanta and New York. Imagine that they spread to New Orleans and Houston. Or to Dayton or Chicago. This is a horrible visual and it is not just a visual, but a fact. It is now underway, and millions of people in Australia are facing these fires.

“5 million hectares of land have been burned. That is 5 times the size of the fires in the Amazon and 50 times the fires in California, “he continues. He uploaded a photo of the map of the fires. In this photo the outline of Australia is almost determined by the fires. burn this land literally on fire, it is as if someone has taken a red and orange marker and has dotted the edges on a map.These points are fires.These dots represent destruction, death and terror.

Dr. Tran continues his thread by publishing a graph comparing different fires:

Here is another visualization of the huge impact and size of the #AustralianFires. This is a crisis that the world needs to pay attention to.

📷 u / Fierylizard03 https://t.co/heCxUMtOUo pic.twitter.com/o3xERTtVPF

– Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) December 31, 2019

The chart, entitled Black Summer Fires, compares the Mendocino Fire Complex, Amazon Fires, Siberian Fires and current Australian fires. The comparison shows the dimensions of the fires per hectare burned.

Mendocino complex fires – 459.123 acres

Amazon fires – 2,240,000 hectares

Siberian Fires – 6,424,739 acres

Current Australian fires (still active) – 11,300,000 hectares

Other facts from this graph include:

11.3 million hectares destroyed, an area larger than the Netherlands.

2500 buildings destroyed.

13 people killed (at least).

30% of New South Wales koalas killed.

Lost more than $ 50 million a day.

$ 250 million in insurance claims (so far).

480 million animals killed (so far).

Air pollution in Sydney makes breathing the same as smoking 37 cigarettes.

Thousands have been displaced.

NPRs Ailisa Chang spoke with Cormac Farrel, an environmental scientist working on bushfire management, about the fires in Australia. Chang says to Farrel: “And I understand that you and your family are currently wearing gas masks.” He replies: “Yes … we have managed to get one of the last air purifications, so we can take off the masks indoors. But almost everyone outdoors wears a gas mask to be safely outside today.”

How you can help

I did a basic search on GoFundMe and came across several campaigns that benefit different firefighting initiatives: the Australian Red Cross Society, The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service and Victims Saving Koalas. Numerous campaigns have also been set up. For those in the Tesla community who want to help, maybe consider the GoFundMe campaign # FrunksUp4Fires – NSW Bushfire Fundraiser set up by Tesla Owners Australia. The fund goes to the Trustee for NSW Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund and their goal is to raise $ 10,000. Slightly more than half of them have been collected.

“It has been mentioned on Twitter that we can use the unique design of our Tesla, namely having a trunk / trunk for the car (a frunk because Tesla has no engine, because they are electric vehicles), as a unique way to help raise money and donated items to give to charity for the victims of the forest fires in 2019/2020, ”says Toby Patton.

If you prefer to donate articles for the victims who have lost everything, GIVIT, a non-profit organization that puts people in contact in a safe and secure manner with people who need it, has a list of things that are needed. Some of these things are fans, water tanks, food stamps, generators and fuel – fuel likely for gasoline / diesel vehicles for trips to safer areas.

