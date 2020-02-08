advertisement

The family of a “charming and happy” young mother of four, who died after being struck by a car in Leicester, urged witnesses to come forward.

Police also called for information following the incident on Tithe Street near Green Lane Road, North Evington, around 6:30 p.m. yesterday.

The 27-year-old victim was returning from a shopping trip with her three-year-old daughter and younger sister when she was struck. It happened a few moments after her brother dropped her and the youngster near them.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead soon after.

Her daughter was also beaten, but suffered what the police described as minor injuries.

The two sisters were preparing for the young woman’s upcoming wedding, scheduled for next Saturday.

Their cousin, who did not want to be named, spoke to LeicestershireLive about the family’s devastation, as he called anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “Everyone was looking forward to such a happy occasion, then this tragedy struck.

“She and her young daughter were dropped off at the house when the incident occurred.

“I can’t believe it. Everyone is in shock. Fortunately, my niece is fine, but I can’t imagine what she will have to go through.

“My cousin leaves behind her husband and four beautiful children.”

Junction of Tithe Street and Green Lane Road

(Image: David Owen)

He added: “She was the beating heart of our family, who are all very close, and was so excited about the wedding. She was at the center of all preparations and organization.

“My aunt was not informed that her daughter died late last night, but when she found out, she collapsed in shock and also had to be taken to hospital.

“My cousin was the oldest of three children and a lovely woman.

“The family had only recently moved into their new home and everyone was so happy for them. They were so pretty, happy and full of life.

“It absolutely devastated our family.”

He urged the public to help investigators in any way possible.

He said: “Four young children have been left without their mother. If anyone can help with the police investigation, I urge them to come forward.”

Police said the collision involved four cars and two pedestrians, two of which were stationary at the time.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a white Seat Leon, left the scene but was found nearby shortly after.

A 20-year-old Leeds man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released pending further investigation.

Tithe Street was closed while emergency services were handling the incident, but reopened late last night.

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle, of the serious collision investigation, said, “Our investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision are continuing, but we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident and does not hasn’t spoken to the agents yet.

“In addition, if you have installed video recording equipment in your vehicles, can you check the images and contact us if you have captured part of the incident.”

Anyone with information should call the police at 101.

