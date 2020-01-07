advertisement

Stanley Pringle has been in the PBA for five seasons and has been a star since he was named Top Draft Plectrum in 2014.

He is by no means inexperienced, but he is also not considered a full-fledged veteran since he has never played in a title series in Asia’s first professional league.

The smart and fast Barangay Ginebra Guardian has won multiple single player awards and fought for the best player conference with the NorthPort franchise during his time. He has also been to Gilas Pilipinas several times.

advertisement

Ginebra’s coach Tim Cone knows what type of weapon he has, and the Gin Kings are renewing their rivalry with Meralco, which begins at the end of the season for the Governor’s Cup on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, LA Tenorio is doing another thing for Pringle.

“He spoke about it very loudly. He will hardly leave. He even feels that Game 1 is taking too long, ”said Tenorio, who has been the top guard of the kings for years and will eventually be replaced by Pringle. “At some point, I even told him not to be too excited.”

“The good thing about him is that there is still a lot to improve at his level,” said Tenorio. “He’s also a good listener, so I think he’s ready for the challenge.”

The 6-foot Pringle is one of the few unstarred superstars in the league, and that is why Cone has given up three good role players – Kevin Ferrer, Jervy Cruz and Sol Mercado – to open the League to Approve the Biggest Deal in the Season. Visiting Ginebra could also be the biggest break he got because the kings almost always fight for a crown there.

“I have the feeling that there is still a lot of growth in it,” Cone told the Inquirer.

Cone was a lover of great guards, even when he was building a dynasty with Alaska in which Johnny Abarrientos was king of the point guards.

However, the two-time Grand Slam champion knows that Pringle has something that Tenorio, his top guard at Ginebra, and Abarrientos don’t have – Pringle is much bigger than them.

“If you stop LA for a long time, you stop Ginebra,” Cone said. “It’s like Johnny [Abarrientos] before. You stop him, you stop Alaska.”

“With talent like Stanley on the floor, it won’t be easy to stop us,” he added.

For his part, Pringle tried to downplay all the talk he wanted to play so enthusiastically, saying he was only blessed enough to even get the chance to play the sport], “he said.” I just think and focus on playing the game. “

“I’m really happy to be a professional basketball player,” he said. “It’s something I wanted to be as a kid so you know everything else is just the icing on the cake.”

Pringle will be a matchup problem for the Bolts because of its strength and agility, and it would be up to Chris Newsome and even Baser Amer to try to get this dynamo under control. INQ

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement