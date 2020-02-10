advertisement

After a painful exit from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Athletic Club, Barcelona were determined to get back on their feet, play the football brand Quique Setien has implemented since arriving in January and grab three crucial points to continue. back game with Real Madrid at the table. But the mission was not a walk in the park for the Catalans, as they rose against a wild Betis point which had the advantage at home. Benito Villamarin was painted in green and white with backers chanting the club’s anthem from the heart, while music, lights and flags captivated the audience.

However, Setien’s men stepped onto the field as fighters and played fun-filled soccer. And even against all odds, Barcelona were able to make two strong comebacks and end the match as convincing victors.

As always Leo Messi thrived in the Blaugrana bag; however, not in front of the goal, but as the man behind them. The Argentine was the night’s quarterback, setting all three goals and continuing to be the most assisted player in LaLiga, 11 to his name, while De Jong, Busquets and Lenglet showed the world they could score as well, helping the team claim the three golden points.

Setién promised nice football, and that’s exactly what we’re getting so far. Here’s more fun for the future

