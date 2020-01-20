advertisement

A thief put a pillowcase over his head to hide his identity – then had to remove it because he couldn’t see.

Matthew Davies broke into the Bank of Scotland branch in Bothwell Street, Dunfermline, armed with a meat cleaver last September.

The 47-year-old man pulled the gun out of a pillowcase before putting on the bedding to cover his face.

A hearing at the Glasgow High Court was told that Davies had to withdraw it quickly.

Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie said, “This was due to a failure to create eye holes.”

Davies still managed to get hold of almost £ 2,000 before walking around and petting a dog.

He is now behind bars after pleading guilty to assault and robbery.

Davies will be sentenced next month.

He raided the bank around 9:00 am on September 23 and said to a cashier, “Give me the money.” I am f *** ing warning you. “

Davies initially received around £ 300 but asked for more money.

He motioned to a client and said, “I don’t want to hurt her.”

Davies then repeatedly beat a glass partition at the counter with the meat cleaver.

He seized a total of £ 1,980 before a man entering the bank bravely decided to follow the thief as he escaped.

Mr. Ronnie said: “He (Davies) has been described as walking slowly, even stopping to pet a dog.”

Davies was followed on the street where he stayed.

He was still at home when the police arrived and found money and a pillowcase “matching what he had put on his head”.

They also discovered a stun gun that Davies also admitted to possessing.

Defending Kevin McCallum told the court that the case concerned “slightly unusual circumstances”.

Lord Turnbull remanded Davies pending his conviction on 21 February in Edinburgh.

Police had invaded Bothwell Street branch of the Bank of Scotland after the theft.

Local people reported a “massive” police presence in the area and occupants of nearby buildings were asked to lock their doors.

Employees of the Fife Council at New City House on Edgar Street were among those who were locked up, and staff were instructed not to leave the building.

