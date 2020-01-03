advertisement

You have 8 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

An angry Vancouver man is claiming a taxi driver held his cellphone for a $ 100 reward on New Year’s Day.

Robert Morris was leaving for a New Year’s party with some friends. They called a Yellow Booth to take them from North Burnaby to East Vancouver around 1:30 p.m.

advertisement

Arriving at his destination, Morris noticed that he forgot his phone in the taxi. He phoned the driver with a phone of friends.

Speaking to Global News, Morris said: “We called him 30 seconds later and he said he was too busy, but if I gave him $ 100 he would take off my phone,” he added, “I was disgusted. . I was wondering. I was like, are you kidding me? ”

Morris called about 50 times more without an answer.

The taxi driver finished work at 6am and gave the phone to another driver. Yellow Cab claimed this was a common occurrence.

Morris was eventually able to contact the second driver for whom he allegedly demanded another $ 100.

Morris made sure he was filming the situation when he eventually met the second driver to pick up his phone. He said he could use the footage to expose the driver.

Carolyn Bauer, spokeswoman for the Vancouver Tax Association, said she was unable to give a filmed interview because she did not have time. She denied that each of the drivers asked Morris $ 100 to give him his phone.

Bauer added that Morris’s first driver had many trips with other New Year’s customers to give the phone. She also noted that the second driver said they could drop the phone for a minimum $ 20 fee. The charge is company policy but Morris disagreed with the offer.

Morris called the policy “absolutely ridiculous”.

He also told Global News, “I don’t think anyone should ever do it. It’s not good customer service.”

When Morris apologized to Yellow Cab, they responded that they believe the drivers did nothing wrong and they would stand by them.

advertisement